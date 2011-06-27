Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/607.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.8 l
|Horsepower
|500 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|Sport Chrono Package Plus
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package
|yes
|Interior Package Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Anthracite Birchwood Interior Package
|yes
|Rear Interior Lighting Package
|yes
|Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Package
|yes
|Leather Interior Package In Two-Tone Combination
|yes
|Natural Olive Interior Package
|yes
|Burr Walnut Interior Package
|yes
|Carbon Interior Package
|yes
|Mahogany Yachting Interior Package
|yes
|Tineo Interior Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|585 watts stereo output
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Car Key Painted In Exterior Color
|yes
|Refrigerating Compartment In The Rear
|yes
|8-Way Power Rear Seats
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Mahogany Yachting
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Burr Walnut
|yes
|Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch In Carrara White
|yes
|Heated Seats (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Armrest On Center Console w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Seat Belts In Silver-Grey
|yes
|Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch In Guards Red
|yes
|Four-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning System
|yes
|Platinum Grey (Full Leather)
|yes
|Two-Tone Leather Yachting Blue/Cream
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|Thicker Alcantara Steering Wheel
|yes
|Seat Console Trim In Leather w/Rear Power Seats
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector In Alcantara
|yes
|Door Entry Guards In Stainless Steel
|yes
|Two-Tone Luxor Beige/Cream (Special Leather)
|yes
|Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch In Luxor Beige
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Carbon
|yes
|8-Way Power Rear Seats (In Combination w/Adaptive Sports Seats)
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles
|yes
|Additional Handset Charging Cradle For Cordless Handset In The Rear
|yes
|Ski Bag
|yes
|Electric Roll-Up Sunblind For Rear Side Windows
|yes
|Armrest On Center Console w/Panamera Logo
|yes
|Rear View Mirror In Leather
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraints
|yes
|Voice Control For PCM
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Seat Belts In Guards Red
|yes
|Black (Full Leather)
|yes
|Air Vent Slats In Leather
|yes
|Instrument Dials In Luxor Beige
|yes
|Dashboard Finisher Trim In Leather
|yes
|Yachting Blue (Full Leather)
|yes
|Air Vents Slats Painted
|yes
|Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Retractable Luggage Compartment Roller Cover
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Aluminum
|yes
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|Instrument Dials In Guards Red
|yes
|Luxor Beige (Standard Leather)
|yes
|Seat Console Trim In Leather
|yes
|Instrument Dials In Carrara White
|yes
|Soft Ruffled Leather on Seat Centers w/Full Leather Interiors
|yes
|Key Wallet In Leather
|yes
|Large Rear Center Console
|yes
|Two-Tone Black/Platinum Grey (Special Leather)
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Anthracite Birchwood
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Tineo
|yes
|Telephone Module w/Cordless Handset
|yes
|Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover In Leather
|yes
|Electric Roll-Up Sunblind Behind Rear Seats
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector In Aluminum
|yes
|8-Way Power Rear Seats (In Combination w/Large Center Console)
|yes
|Two-Tone Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather (Special Leather)
|yes
|Thermally And Noise Insulated Glass
|yes
|Sun Visors In Leather
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PSRE)
|yes
|Steering Column In Leather
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround-Sound System
|yes
|Espresso Natural Leather (Special Leather)
|yes
|Cognac Natural Leather (Special Leather)
|yes
|Leather Interior Package In Natural Leather
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|51.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|20" Panamera Sport Wheel
|yes
|20" Panamera Sport Wheel In Black
|yes
|Ruby Red Metallic
|yes
|Black (Standard Paint)
|yes
|Yachting Blue Metallic
|yes
|Dark Blue Metallic
|yes
|Carbon Grey Metallic
|yes
|GT Silver Metallic (Special Paint)
|yes
|20" RS Spyder Design Wheel
|yes
|Aqua Blue Metallic (Special Paint)
|yes
|Exterior Mirror Lower Trim Painted
|yes
|5mm Wheel Spacers
|yes
|20" 911 Turbo II Wheel
|yes
|Topaz Brown Metallic
|yes
|Porsche Logo And Model Designation Painted
|yes
|19" Panamera Design Wheel
|yes
|Rear Apron Painted
|yes
|Diffuser Painted
|yes
|Basalt Black Metallic
|yes
|Jet Green Metallic
|yes
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted
|yes
|Delete Model Designation
|yes
|Amethyst Metallic (Special Paint)
|yes
|Wheel Caps w/Colored Crest
|yes
|20" Panamera Sport Wheel In Exterior Color
|yes
|Crystal Green Metallic (Special Paint)
|yes
|Porsche Logo Painted
|yes
|Carrara White (Standard Paint)
|yes
|Mahogany Metallic
|yes
|Rear Wiper
|yes
|Air Intake Grilles Painted
|yes
|Platinum Silver Metallic
|yes
|Cognac Metallic (Special Paint)
|yes
|Roof Transport System
|yes
|Air Outlet Grills Painted
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|Front track
|65.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|44.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4343 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5512 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|Length
|195.6 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Height
|55.8 in.
|Wheel base
|114.9 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|Rear track
|64.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$135,300
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
