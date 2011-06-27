  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Used 2011 Porsche Panamera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Porsche Panamera S Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Panamera
More about the 2011 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,800
See Panamera Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$89,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Torque369 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$89,800
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Anthracite Birchwood Interior Packageyes
Rear Interior Lighting Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Packageyes
Leather Interior Package In Two-Tone Combinationyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Burr Walnut Interior Packageyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Mahogany Yachting Interior Packageyes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$89,800
element antennayes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$89,800
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Car Key Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Refrigerating Compartment In The Rearyes
8-Way Power Rear Seatsyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Mahogany Yachtingyes
Black (Standard Leather)yes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Burr Walnutyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch In Carrara Whiteyes
Heated Seats (Front and Rear)yes
Armrest On Center Console w/Porsche Crestyes
Seat Belts In Silver-Greyyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch In Guards Redyes
Four-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning Systemyes
Platinum Grey (Full Leather)yes
Two-Tone Leather Yachting Blue/Creamyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Thicker Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Seat Console Trim In Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyes
PDK Gear Selector In Alcantarayes
Door Entry Guards In Stainless Steelyes
Alcantara Rooflineryes
Two-Tone Luxor Beige/Cream (Special Leather)yes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch In Luxor Beigeyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Carbonyes
8-Way Power Rear Seats (In Combination w/Adaptive Sports Seats)yes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyes
Additional Handset Charging Cradle For Cordless Handset In The Rearyes
Ski Bagyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind For Rear Side Windowsyes
Platinum Grey (Standard Leather)yes
Armrest On Center Console w/Panamera Logoyes
Rear View Mirror In Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraintsyes
Voice Control For PCMyes
Bose Audio Packageyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Seat Belts In Guards Redyes
Black (Full Leather)yes
Air Vent Slats In Leatheryes
Instrument Dials In Luxor Beigeyes
Dashboard Finisher Trim In Leatheryes
Yachting Blue (Full Leather)yes
Air Vents Slats Paintedyes
Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiberyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Roller Coveryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Aluminumyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Instrument Dials In Guards Redyes
Luxor Beige (Standard Leather)yes
Soft Ruffled Leather On Seat Centersyes
Seat Console Trim In Leatheryes
Instrument Dials In Carrara Whiteyes
Soft Ruffled Leather on Seat Centers w/Full Leather Interiorsyes
Key Wallet In Leatheryes
Large Rear Center Consoleyes
Two-Tone Black/Platinum Grey (Special Leather)yes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Anthracite Birchwoodyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Tineoyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover In Leatheryes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind Behind Rear Seatsyes
PDK Gear Selector In Aluminumyes
8-Way Power Rear Seats (In Combination w/Large Center Console)yes
Two-Tone Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
Thermally And Noise Insulated Glassyes
Sun Visors In Leatheryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PSRE)yes
Steering Column In Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround-Sound Systemyes
Espresso Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
Cognac Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
Leather Interior Package In Natural Leatheryes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$89,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$89,800
20" Panamera Sport Wheelyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheel In Blackyes
Ruby Red Metallicyes
Black (Standard Paint)yes
Yachting Blue Metallicyes
Dark Blue Metallicyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelyes
Carbon Grey Metallicyes
GT Silver Metallic (Special Paint)yes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelyes
Aqua Blue Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Exterior Mirror Lower Trim Paintedyes
5mm Wheel Spacersyes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelyes
Topaz Brown Metallicyes
Porsche Logo And Model Designation Paintedyes
19" Panamera Design Wheelyes
Rear Apron Paintedyes
Diffuser Paintedyes
Basalt Black Metallicyes
Jet Green Metallicyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Paintedyes
Delete Model Designationyes
Amethyst Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Crestyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheel In Exterior Coloryes
Crystal Green Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Porsche Logo Paintedyes
Carrara White (Standard Paint)yes
Mahogany Metallicyes
Rear Wiperyes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Platinum Silver Metallicyes
Cognac Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Front track65.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3968 lbs.
Gross weight5302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length195.6 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base114.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Luxor Beige Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Marsala Red Full Leather, leather
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$89,800
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$89,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Panamera Inventory

Related Used 2011 Porsche Panamera S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles