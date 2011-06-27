Estimated values
2011 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,428
|$24,775
|$27,487
|Clean
|$20,189
|$23,362
|$25,824
|Average
|$17,712
|$20,535
|$22,498
|Rough
|$15,235
|$17,709
|$19,171
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,426
|$36,951
|$39,966
|Clean
|$31,493
|$34,843
|$37,548
|Average
|$27,629
|$30,628
|$32,712
|Rough
|$23,765
|$26,412
|$27,875
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,803
|$24,295
|$27,101
|Clean
|$19,600
|$22,909
|$25,461
|Average
|$17,195
|$20,137
|$22,182
|Rough
|$14,790
|$17,366
|$18,903
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,479
|$28,036
|$30,942
|Clean
|$23,064
|$26,436
|$29,070
|Average
|$20,234
|$23,238
|$25,326
|Rough
|$17,404
|$20,039
|$21,581
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,092
|$28,654
|$31,573
|Clean
|$23,642
|$27,020
|$29,663
|Average
|$20,741
|$23,751
|$25,842
|Rough
|$17,840
|$20,482
|$22,022