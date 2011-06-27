  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,428$24,775$27,487
Clean$20,189$23,362$25,824
Average$17,712$20,535$22,498
Rough$15,235$17,709$19,171
2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,426$36,951$39,966
Clean$31,493$34,843$37,548
Average$27,629$30,628$32,712
Rough$23,765$26,412$27,875
2011 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,803$24,295$27,101
Clean$19,600$22,909$25,461
Average$17,195$20,137$22,182
Rough$14,790$17,366$18,903
2011 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,479$28,036$30,942
Clean$23,064$26,436$29,070
Average$20,234$23,238$25,326
Rough$17,404$20,039$21,581
2011 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,092$28,654$31,573
Clean$23,642$27,020$29,663
Average$20,741$23,751$25,842
Rough$17,840$20,482$22,022
FAQ

The value of a 2011 Porsche Panamera, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,600 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,909 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Porsche Panamera. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Porsche Panamera and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Porsche Panamera ranges from $14,790 to $27,101, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Porsche Panamera is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.