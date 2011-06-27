  1. Home
Used 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$132,600
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$132,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$132,600
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
18-Way Adaptive Sports Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Color (Late Availability)yes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Leather Interior Package In Two-Tone Leatheryes
Rear Interior Lighting Packageyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Package (Late Availability)yes
Mahogany Yachting Interior Packageyes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Birch Anthracite Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$132,600
585 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
DVD playeryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$132,600
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Luxor Beige (Full Leather)yes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
8-Way Power Rear Seatsyes
4-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning Systemyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiber (Late Availability)yes
Key Pouch In Leatheryes
Heated Seats (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Belts In Silver-Greyyes
Air Vent Slats In Leather (Late Availability)yes
Power Sunscreen Behind Rear Seatsyes
Platinum Grey (Full Leather)yes
Universal Audio Interfaceyes
Two-Tone Leather Yachting Blue/Creamyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Front and Rear ParkAssist w/Rearview Camerayes
Instrument Dials Carrara Whiteyes
Two-Tone Luxor Beige/Cream (Special Leather)yes
Indicator For Custom Tailoring Optionsyes
8-Way Power Rear Seats (In Combination w/Adaptive Sports Seats)yes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Seat Console Trim In Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyes
Ski Bagyes
Rear View Mirror In Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Voice Control For PCMyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Birch Anthraciteyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts In Guards Redyes
Black (Full Leather)yes
Door Entry Guards In Carbon Fiber (Late Availability)yes
Floor Matsyes
Air Vents Slats Painted (Late Availability)yes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Carbon Fiberyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Aluminum (Late Availability)yes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Walnutyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Yachting Blue (Full Leather)yes
Additional Handset Charging Cradle in the Large Rear Center Consoleyes
Refrigerator In Rear (Late Availability)yes
Instrument Dials Luxor Beigeyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Headrestsyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Instrument Dials In Guards Redyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Headrestsyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel-Mahogany Yachtingyes
Seat Console Trim In Leatheryes
Soft Ruffled Leather on Seat Centers w/Full Leather Interiorsyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted In Carrara Whiteyes
Two-Tone Black/Platinum Grey (Special Leather)yes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Tineoyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Bluetooth Phone Interfaceyes
PDK Gear Selector In Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted In Guards Redyes
Large Rear Center Console (Late Availability)yes
8-Way Power Rear Seats (In Combination w/Large Center Console)yes
Two-Tone Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
Power Sunscreen For Rear Side Windowsyes
Thermally And Noise Insulated Glassyes
Steering Column In Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround-Sound Systemyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Espresso Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Cognac Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$132,600
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$132,600
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Headlight Washer Cover Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Black (Standard Paint)yes
Ruby Red Metallicyes
Yachting Blue Metallicyes
Carbon Grey Metallicyes
Dark Blue Metallicyes
GT Silver Metallic (Special Paint)yes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelyes
Aqua Blue Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Exterior Mirror Lower Trim Paintedyes
Topaz Brown Metallicyes
19" Panamera Design Wheelyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
Rear Apron Paintedyes
Diffuser Paintedyes
Basalt Black Metallicyes
Jet Green Metallicyes
Delete Model Designationyes
Amethyst Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Crestyes
Front Air Intakes Painted In Exterior Coloryes
Crystal Green Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Carrara White (Standard Paint)yes
Mahogany Metallicyes
Rear Wiperyes
Cognac Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Platinum Silver Metallicyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.1 cu.ft.
Length195.6 in.
Curb weight4343 lbs.
Gross weight5512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base114.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Exterior Colors
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige Full Leather, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$132,600
285/40R Z tiresyes
19 x 10 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$132,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
