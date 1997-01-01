2023 Porsche Macan T Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|19/25 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|21 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|324.9/427.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.1 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|4,409 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,347 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|186.1 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|82.6 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|76.1 in.
|Height
|63.8 in.
|Wheelbase
|110.5 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|52.9 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.2 ft.
|Angle of approach
|16.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.5 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,187 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4,409 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,347 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,534 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Leather/premium cloth
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Memory card slot
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|295/40R20 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Mechanical Options
|Adaptive Air Suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)
|+$1,390
|Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) w/Calipers in White
|+$3,490
|Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)
|+$1,500
|Packages
|Premium Package Plus
|+$3,910
|Premium Package
|+$1,260
|Safety & Security Options
|Lane Change Assist (LCA)
|+$700
|Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Jam Assist
|+$800
|Surround View
|+$1,200
|Interior Options
|Ventilated Seats (Front)
|+$650
|Smoking Package
|+$50
|Heated Windshield
|+$450
|Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|+$280
|Seat Console in Leather
|+$2,040
|Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging
|+$270
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|+$900
|Heated Seats (Front and Rear)
|+$570
|PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiber w/Knob in Leather
|+$660
|Instrument Dials in Mojave Beige
|+$700
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Race-Tex
|+$590
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,240
|Self Steering ParkAssist
|+$390
|Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Red
|+$700
|Instrument Dials in White
|+$700
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$1,270
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$140
|Cargo Management System
|+$390
|Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$680
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,510
|PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiber w/Knob in Race-Tex
|+$660
|Roof Lining in Race-Tex
|+$1,550
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|+$290
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$340
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,870
|Seat Belts in Pebble Grey
|+$540
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in White
|+$420
|Seat Belts in Mojave Beige
|+$540
|Seat Belts in Agate Grey
|+$540
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$540
|Seat Belts in Miami Blue
|+$540
|Bespoke Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$590
|Bespoke Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$960
|Preparation for Porsche Dashcam
|+$130
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$510
|Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,470
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$330
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$480
|Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|+$470
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$2,490
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$3,080
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$740
|Interior Trim in Leather
|+$1,950
|Personalized Air Vent Surrounds and Slats in Leather
|+$1,950
|Burmester® High-End Surround Sound System
|+$5,700
|Sun Visors in Leather
|+$660
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo
|+$340
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum
|+$0
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|+$940
|Interior Trim in Exterior Color
|+$1,650
|Dashboard Trim Package in Leather
|+$1,570
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,210
|Air Vent Surrounds and Slats in Exterior Color
|+$1,790
|Driver Memory Package
|+$380
|Interior Trim in Dark Walnut
|+$0
|Exterior Options
|Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
|+$410
|Model Designation on Side Blades in Silver
|+$300
|Locking Wheel Bolts
|+$60
|Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color
|+$420
|Summer Tires for 21" Alloy Wheels
|+$0
|Exclusive Design Fuel Cap
|+$160
|Summer Tires for 20" Alloy Wheels
|+$0
|LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,040
|Clear LED Taillights
|+$910
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|+$190
|21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$2,500
|Trailer Hitch w/o Tow Ball
|+$660
|21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Platinum Silver
|+$1,210
|21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|+$1,570
|21" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|+$1,020
|Front Fascia in Exterior Color
|+$420
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|+$330
|21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Neodyme
|+$2,500
|Panoramic Roof System
|+$1,670
|LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$520
|Side Blades in High Gloss Black
|+$0
|21" 911 Turbo Wheels
|+$1,210
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|Deletion of Model Designation
|+$0
|Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Black
|+$1,990
|Preparation for Paint to Sample
|+$0
|21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Vesuvius Grey
|+$2,500
|21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$2,500
|21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$2,500
|20" Macan S Wheels in Neodyme
|+$1,440
|20" Macan S Wheels in Vesuvius Grey
|+$1,440
|20" Macan Sport Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$600
|20" Macan S Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$1,440
|Exterior Package in Exterior Color and High Gloss Black
|+$1,840
|Running Boards
|+$1,250
|Preparation for Paint to Sample
|+$0
|Exterior Package in Exterior Color
|+$1,840
|Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
|+$920
|SportDesign Side Skirts
|+$1,000
|Bespoke Decal Set
|+$1,180
|20" Macan S Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$1,440
|20" Macan S Wheels in Highly Polished Dark Titanium
|+$600
|20" Macan S Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$1,440
|SportDesign Exterior Mirrors in High Gloss Black
|+$0
|Side Blades in Carbon Fiber
|+$730
|Model Designation on Side Blades in Red
|+$300
|Side Blades in Exterior Color
|+$0
|Model Designation on Side Blades in Neodyme
|+$300
