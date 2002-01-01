Skip to main content
2023 Porsche Macan S Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Macan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG17/23 MPG
EPA combined MPG19 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)290.7/393.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.9 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower375 hp @ 5,200 rpm
Torque383 lb-ft @ 1,850 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,409 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,338 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length186.1 in.
Overall width with mirrors82.6 in.
Overall width without mirrors76.1 in.
Height63.8 in.
Wheelbase110.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity52.9 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Curb weight4,350 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,409 lbs.
Maximum payload1,338 lbs.
Gross weight5,688 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Papaya Metallic
  • Copper Ruby Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Miami Blue
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Chalk Stitching, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather/premium cloth
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Black w/Gentian Blue Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Papaya Stitching, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather/premium cloth
  • Agate Grey, leather/premium cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Leather/alcantarayes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
295/40R20 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Mechanical Options
Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) w/Calipers in High Gloss Black +$4,400
Adaptive Air Suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) +$1,390
Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) w/Calipers in White +$3,490
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) +$1,500
Packages
Sport Chrono Package +$1,220
Premium Package Plus +$3,660
Premium Package +$1,260
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$4,060
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$5,460
Safety & Security Options
Lane Change Assist (LCA) +$700
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Jam Assist +$800
Surround View +$1,200
Interior Options
Ventilated Seats (Front) +$650
Smoking Package +$50
Heated Windshield +$450
Sunblind for Rear Side Windows +$280
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front) +$290
Seat Console in Leather +$2,040
Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging +$270
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$900
Heated Seats (Front and Rear) +$570
Heated Steering Wheel +$280
PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiber w/Knob in Leather +$660
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather +$590
Instrument Dials in Mojave Beige +$700
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut +$800
Ionizer +$350
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Race-Tex +$1,190
Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision App +$430
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$1,240
Self Steering ParkAssist +$390
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Red +$700
Instrument Dials in White +$700
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Mojave Beige +$420
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber +$1,860
Fire Extinguisher +$140
Cargo Management System +$390
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber +$1,270
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package +$1,140
PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiber w/Knob in Race-Tex +$660
Roof Lining in Race-Tex +$1,550
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear) +$570
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest +$340
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package +$1,510
Seat Belts in Pebble Grey +$540
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in White +$420
Seat Belts in Mojave Beige +$540
Seat Belts in Agate Grey +$540
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$540
Seat Belts in Miami Blue +$540
Bespoke Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$590
Bespoke Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$960
Preparation for Porsche Dashcam +$130
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum +$510
Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,470
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$330
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$480
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather +$470
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum +$2,490
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$3,080
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$740
Interior Trim in Leather +$1,950
Personalized Air Vent Surrounds and Slats in Leather +$1,950
Burmester® High-End Surround Sound System +$5,700
Sun Visors in Leather +$660
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo +$340
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum +$0
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber +$940
Interior Trim in Exterior Color +$1,650
Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$1,510
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather +$1,570
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,210
Air Vent Surrounds and Slats in Exterior Color +$1,790
Interior Trim in Dark Walnut +$0
Exterior Options
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish +$410
Model Designation on Doors in Black +$300
Model Designation in Exterior Color +$310
Model Designation on Side Blades in Silver +$300
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Color +$590
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black +$900
Locking Wheel Bolts +$60
Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color +$420
Summer Tires for 21" Alloy Wheels +$0
Exclusive Design Fuel Cap +$160
Summer Tires for 20" Alloy Wheels +$0
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$1,040
Clear LED Taillights +$910
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest +$190
Window Trim in High Gloss Black +$240
21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Exterior Color +$3,790
Trailer Hitch w/o Tow Ball +$660
21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Platinum Silver +$2,500
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels +$2,860
21" RS Spyder Design Wheels +$2,320
Front Fascia in Exterior Color +$420
Under Door Puddle Light Projectors +$330
21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Neodyme +$3,790
Panoramic Roof System +$1,670
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$520
Side Blades in High Gloss Black +$680
21" 911 Turbo Wheels +$2,500
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$350
"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designation +$300
Model Designation in High Gloss Black +$270
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Black +$510
Deletion of Model Designation +$0
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Black +$2,930
Sport Tailpipes in Black +$950
Preparation for Paint to Sample +$0
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black +$510
21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Vesuvius Grey +$3,790
21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic +$3,790
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Silver +$2,930
21" Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in High Gloss Black +$3,790
Sport Tailpipes in Silver +$950
20" Macan S Wheels in Neodyme +$2,730
20" Macan S Wheels in Vesuvius Grey +$2,730
20" Macan Sport Wheels in Satin Platinum +$1,900
20" Macan S Wheels in Jet Black Metallic +$2,730
Exterior Package in Exterior Color and High Gloss Black +$2,510
Running Boards +$1,250
Preparation for Paint to Sample +$0
Exterior Package in Exterior Color +$1,840
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass +$920
SportDesign Side Skirts +$1,000
Bespoke Decal Set +$1,180
20" Macan S Wheels in Exterior Color +$2,730
20" Macan S Wheels in High Gloss Black +$2,730
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors in High Gloss Black +$0
Side Blades in Carbon Fiber +$1,390
Model Designation on Side Blades in Red +$300
Side Blades in Exterior Color +$680
Model Designation on Side Blades in Neodyme +$300
