2023 Porsche Macan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Macan SUV
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$73,404*
Total Cash Price
$73,321
T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$71,409*
Total Cash Price
$67,510
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$82,982*
Total Cash Price
$84,658
GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$95,723*
Total Cash Price
$107,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 Macan SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$954
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$133
|$1,173
|$913
|$2,388
|$2,302
|$6,909
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,497
|$2,301
|$3,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,975
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,159
|Financing
|$2,412
|$1,918
|$1,403
|$867
|$310
|$6,910
|Depreciation
|$14,566
|$4,591
|$3,747
|$4,203
|$3,671
|$30,778
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,192
|$11,962
|$10,475
|$13,503
|$13,272
|$73,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 Macan SUV T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$954
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$133
|$1,173
|$913
|$2,388
|$2,302
|$6,909
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,497
|$2,301
|$3,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,744
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,928
|Financing
|$2,221
|$1,765
|$1,292
|$799
|$286
|$6,363
|Depreciation
|$12,074
|$4,948
|$4,044
|$4,536
|$3,959
|$29,561
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,278
|$12,166
|$10,661
|$13,768
|$13,536
|$71,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 Macan SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$954
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$133
|$1,023
|$877
|$2,199
|$1,337
|$5,569
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,497
|$2,301
|$3,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,427
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,611
|Financing
|$2,785
|$2,214
|$1,620
|$1,002
|$358
|$7,979
|Depreciation
|$13,223
|$7,127
|$5,820
|$6,525
|$5,703
|$38,398
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,733
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,009
|$14,989
|$13,084
|$16,136
|$14,764
|$82,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 Macan SUV GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,068
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$5,346
|Maintenance
|$133
|$1,023
|$877
|$2,199
|$1,337
|$5,569
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,497
|$2,301
|$3,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,324
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,508
|Financing
|$3,526
|$2,802
|$2,051
|$1,268
|$454
|$10,101
|Depreciation
|$20,390
|$7,734
|$6,321
|$7,086
|$6,187
|$47,718
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,733
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,889
|$16,262
|$14,096
|$17,046
|$15,430
|$95,723
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Porsche Macan in Virginia is:not available
