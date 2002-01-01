Skip to main content
2023 Porsche Macan Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Macan

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Macan SUV

4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$73,404*

Total Cash Price

$73,321

T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$71,409*

Total Cash Price

$67,510

S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$82,982*

Total Cash Price

$84,658

GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$95,723*

Total Cash Price

$107,169

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$30,778

Taxes & Fees

$3,159

Financing

$6,910

Fuel

$16,906

Insurance

$4,944

Repairs

$3,798

Maintenance

$6,909

Selected Model:

2023 Macan SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$954$988$1,022$1,058$4,944
Maintenance$133$1,173$913$2,388$2,302$6,909
Repairs$0$0$0$1,497$2,301$3,798
Taxes & Fees$2,975$46$46$46$46$3,159
Financing$2,412$1,918$1,403$867$310$6,910
Depreciation$14,566$4,591$3,747$4,203$3,671$30,778
Fuel$3,184$3,280$3,378$3,480$3,584$16,906
True Cost to Own®$24,192$11,962$10,475$13,503$13,272$73,404

Selected Model:

2023 Macan SUV T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$954$988$1,022$1,058$4,944
Maintenance$133$1,173$913$2,388$2,302$6,909
Repairs$0$0$0$1,497$2,301$3,798
Taxes & Fees$2,744$46$46$46$46$2,928
Financing$2,221$1,765$1,292$799$286$6,363
Depreciation$12,074$4,948$4,044$4,536$3,959$29,561
Fuel$3,184$3,280$3,378$3,480$3,584$16,906
True Cost to Own®$21,278$12,166$10,661$13,768$13,536$71,409

Selected Model:

2023 Macan SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$954$988$1,022$1,058$4,944
Maintenance$133$1,023$877$2,199$1,337$5,569
Repairs$0$0$0$1,497$2,301$3,798
Taxes & Fees$3,427$46$46$46$46$3,611
Financing$2,785$2,214$1,620$1,002$358$7,979
Depreciation$13,223$7,127$5,820$6,525$5,703$38,398
Fuel$3,519$3,625$3,733$3,845$3,961$18,683
True Cost to Own®$24,009$14,989$13,084$16,136$14,764$82,982

Selected Model:

2023 Macan SUV GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$997$1,032$1,068$1,105$1,144$5,346
Maintenance$133$1,023$877$2,199$1,337$5,569
Repairs$0$0$0$1,497$2,301$3,798
Taxes & Fees$4,324$46$46$46$46$4,508
Financing$3,526$2,802$2,051$1,268$454$10,101
Depreciation$20,390$7,734$6,321$7,086$6,187$47,718
Fuel$3,519$3,625$3,733$3,845$3,961$18,683
True Cost to Own®$32,889$16,262$14,096$17,046$15,430$95,723

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Porsche Macan in Virginia is:

not available
