2021 Porsche Macan Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|376.2/455.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Torque
|273 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Premium Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Driver Memory Package
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo
|yes
|Roof Lining in Alcantara
|yes
|Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision App
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Seat Belts in Pebble Grey
|yes
|Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlay
|yes
|Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Seat Belts in Espresso
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Smartphone Compartment
|yes
|Ionizer
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Mojave Beige
|yes
|Seat Belts in Garnet Red
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Garnet Red
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Mojave Beige
|yes
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|Extended Dashboard Trim in Leather
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Seat Heating (Front)
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Bose Surround Sound System
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in White
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Seat Belts in Agate Grey
|yes
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Seat Belts in Mojave Beige
|yes
|Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Interior Trim in Dark Walnut
|yes
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Garnet Red
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating
|yes
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather/alcantara
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|yes
|20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Exterior Color
|yes
|Side Blades in High Gloss Black
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Black
|yes
|Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
|yes
|Panoramic Roof System
|yes
|19" Macan Design Wheels
|yes
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Porsche Entry & Drive
|yes
|Window Trim in High Gloss Silver
|yes
|Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finish
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Side Blades in Exterior Color
|yes
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|yes
|SportDesign Side Mirrors
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes in Black
|yes
|20" Macan Turbo Wheels in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Window Trim in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish
|yes
|Summer Tires for 18" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|yes
|19" Macan Sport Wheels
|yes
|Lower Rear Fascia Painted
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes in Silver
|yes
|Side Blades in Brilliant Silver
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|SportDesign Exterior Mirrors in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|SportDesign Package w/Side Skirts
|yes
|18" Macan S Wheels
|yes
|SportDesign Side Skirts
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front and Rear)
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Exterior Package in Black w/SportDesign Package
|yes
|Clear Taillights
|yes
|Side Blades in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Summer Tires for 19" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Maximum cargo capacity
|52.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4099 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5534 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.6 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|16.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1435 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.6 degrees
|Length
|184.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4409 lbs.
|Height
|64.0 in.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|Width
|76.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|255/55R W tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Macan
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related 2021 Porsche Macan Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Jeep Renegade 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2011
- Used Ford Fusion 2016
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Dodge Challenger 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
- 2019 BMW X3
- 2020 McLaren 570S
- 2020 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 600LT
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX
- 2020 GMC Savana
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Polestar 2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Wagons
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2020 CX-5
- Mazda 6 2020
- 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 2020 Mazda CX-3
- 2019 Mazda 3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2020
- 2019 3
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda CX-5
- Mazda 6 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- 2021 Volvo S60
- 2020 Genesis G80
- 2020 Audi A6
- 2021 Hyundai Accent
- 2020 Lexus IS 300
- Cadillac CTS-V 2019
- 2020 Legacy