2021 Porsche Macan Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Macan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG192120
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg19/23 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.376.2/455.4 mi.356.4/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG192120
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Torque405 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm273 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm354 lb-ft @ 1360 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l2.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower434 hp @ 5700 rpm248 hp @ 5000 rpm348 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.39.3 ft.39.3 ft.
Valves241624
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesnono
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Deviated Seat Centersyesnoyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyesnoyes
Sport Chrono Packageyesyesyes
Premium Package Plusyesyesyes
Premium Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
665 watts stereo outputyesnono
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesnono
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesnono
14 total speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
10 total speakersnoyesyes
150 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Sun Visors in Leatheryesnoyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryesnoyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlayyesyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesnoyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesnoyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Smartphone Compartmentyesyesyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesnoyes
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Mojave Beigeyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Garnet Redyesyesyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyesnoyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yesyesyes
Heated Windshieldyesyesyes
Cargo Management Systemyesnoyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesnoyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnutyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesnoyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Mojave Beigeyesyesyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryesnoyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyesyesyes
Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyesyesyes
Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision Appyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Pebble Greyyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Espressoyesyesyes
Ionizeryesyesyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyesyesyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesnoyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyesnoyes
Interior Trim in High Gloss Blackyesnono
Instrument Dials in Mojave Beigeyesyesyes
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryesnoyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesnoyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyesyesyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryesnoyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesnoyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesnoyes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyesnoyes
Seat Console in Leatheryesnoyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyesyesyes
Driver Memory Packagenoyesno
Roof Lining in Alcantaranoyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumnoyesno
Seat Heating (Front)noyesyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemnoyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumnoyesyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packagenoyesyes
Steering Wheel Heatingnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
14 -way power passenger seatyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
driver seat thigh extensionyesnono
14 -way power driver seatyesnono
leatheryesnono
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
leather/alcantaranoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glassyesyesyes
19" Macan Design Wheelsyesyesno
LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryesnoyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Extended Exterior Package in Blackyesnoyes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation Paintedyesnoyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Model Designation in Exterior Coloryesnoyes
21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyesnoyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Air Intake Grilles Painted in High Gloss Blackyesnoyes
Clear Taillightsyesyesyes
Side Blades in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Trailer Hitch w/o Tow Ballyesnoyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Blackyesnoyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyesnoyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyesnoyes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Side Blades in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Blackyesyesyes
21" Sport Classic Wheelsyesnoyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyesyesyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyesyesyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Coloryesnoyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyesnoyes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Running Boardsyesnoyes
SportDesign Package w/o Side Skirtsyesnoyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyesyesyes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyesyesyes
19" Macan Sport Wheelsyesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Side Blades in Brilliant Silveryesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyesnoyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
Summer Tires for 20" Alloy Wheelsyesnoyes
SportDesign Package in Black w/o Side Skirtsyesnoyes
Under Door Puddle Light Projectorsyesyesyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinumyesnoyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Blackyesnoyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Exterior Package in Black w/SportDesign Packageyesyesyes
Summer Tires for 19" Alloy Wheelsyesyesyes
Roof Rails in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blacknoyesyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Silvernoyesno
Side Blades in Exterior Colornoyesyes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsnoyesyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blacknoyesyes
Summer Tires for 18" Alloy Wheelsnoyesyes
Lower Rear Fascia Paintednoyesyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silvernoyesyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestnoyesyes
SportDesign Package w/Side Skirtsnoyesyes
18" Macan S Wheelsnoyesyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsnoyesyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Silvernonoyes
18" Macan Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Maximum cargo capacity52.9 cu.ft.52.9 cu.ft.52.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4430 lbs.4099 lbs.4293 lbs.
Gross weight5687 lbs.5534 lbs.5688 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.5 degrees16.9 degrees16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1257 lbs.1435 lbs.1395 lbs.
Angle of departure25.3 degrees23.6 degrees23.6 degrees
Length184.5 in.184.9 in.184.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.4409 lbs.4409 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.nono
Height64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.110.5 in.110.5 in.
Width76.2 in.76.2 in.76.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Exterior Colors
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carmine Red
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • White
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carmine Red
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • White
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carmine Red
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
295/40R20 tiresyesnono
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
255/55R W tiresnoyesno
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
255/50R19 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Starting MSRP
$60,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.

