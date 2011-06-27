2020 Porsche Macan GTS Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.6/435.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|Torque
|383 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.9 l
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Deviated Seat Centers
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum, Illuminated
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Interior Trim in Deviated Leather
|yes
|Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlay
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum, Illuminated
|yes
|Smartphone Compartment
|yes
|Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Mojave Beige
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Garnet Red
|yes
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|Cargo Management System
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Bose Surround Sound System
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Seat Belts in Mojave Beige
|yes
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating
|yes
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo
|yes
|Roof Lining in Alcantara
|yes
|Apple CarPlay w/Siri
|yes
|Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision App
|yes
|Seat Belts in Pebble Grey
|yes
|Seat Belts in Espresso
|yes
|Ionizer
|yes
|Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Seat Belts in Garnet Red
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|yes
|Interior Trim in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Mojave Beige
|yes
|Extended Dashboard Trim in Leather
|yes
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in White
|yes
|Seat Belts in Agate Grey
|yes
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|yes
|Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protection
|yes
|Seat Console in Leather
|yes
|Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|Interior Trim in Dark Walnut
|yes
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Garnet Red
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather/alcantara
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|Model Designation on Side Blades in Black
|yes
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Trailer Hitch w/o Tow Ball
|yes
|Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB)
|yes
|20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Exterior Color
|yes
|Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels
|yes
|Panoramic Roof System
|yes
|Model Designation on Side Blades in Red
|yes
|Porsche Entry & Drive
|yes
|Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finish
|yes
|Model Designation on Side Blades in Silver
|yes
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Side Blades in Exterior Color
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color
|yes
|SportDesign Side Mirrors
|yes
|20" Macan Turbo Wheels in High Gloss Black
|yes
|21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|yes
|20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|yes
|Model Designation on Side Blades in Aurum
|yes
|20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum
|yes
|Side Blades in Brilliant Silver
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation Painted
|yes
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|Summer Tires for 20" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|SportDesign Exterior Mirrors in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|yes
|21" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Black
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinum
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Side Blades in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|Maximum cargo capacity
|52.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|184.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4409 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4370 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5687 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|63.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|1370 lbs.
|Wheel base
|110.6 in.
|Width
|76.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|295/40R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$71,300
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
