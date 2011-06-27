  1. Home
2020 Porsche Macan Turbo Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$83,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower434 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$83,600
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Deviated Seat Centersyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
555 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$83,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$83,600
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Agate Greyyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Color Selection - Titanium Blueyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlayyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mojave Beigeyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Smoking Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Mojave Beigeyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Garnet Redyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Heated Windshieldyes
Preparation for Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mahoganyyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Preparation for Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnutyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Mojave Beigeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Espressoyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Preparation for Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyes
Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision Appyes
Seat Belts in Pebble Greyyes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Ionizeryes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Grey/Garnet Redyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Interior Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Mojave Beigeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Steel Greyyes
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deviated Color Selection - Garnet Red/Pebble Greyyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
Seat Console in Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Garnet Redyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Deviated Color Selection - Acid Greenyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Greenyes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$83,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,600
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Model Designation on Side Blades in Blackyes
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB)yes
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glassyes
19" Macan Design Wheelsyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Exterior in Color to Sampleyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designationyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Premium Package Plusyes
Model Designation on Side Blades in Aurumyes
Extended Exterior Package in Blackyes
Lower Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation Paintedyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation in Exterior Coloryes
21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front and Rear)yes
Clear Taillightsyes
Side Blades in Carbon Fiberyes
Trailer Hitch w/o Tow Ballyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Preparation for Custom Coloryes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Blackyes
Side Blades in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyes
Model Designation on Side Blades in Redyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
Model Designation on Side Blades in Silveryes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
SportDesign Package w/o Side Skirtsyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
19" Macan Sport Wheelsyes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Side Blades in Brilliant Silveryes
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Summer Tires for 20" Alloy Wheelsyes
SportDesign Package in Black w/o Side Skirtsyes
Under Door Puddle Light Projectorsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
Exterior Package in Black w/SportDesign Packageyes
Summer Tires for 19" Alloy Wheelsyes
Roof Rails in High Gloss Blackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Maximum cargo capacity52.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4430 lbs.
Gross weight5687 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Maximum payload1257 lbs.
Angle of departure25.3 degrees
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.0 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width76.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Exterior Colors
  • Chalk
  • Carmine Red
  • Miami Blue
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Black
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • White
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$83,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
295/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$83,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$83,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

