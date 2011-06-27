  1. Home
2019 Porsche Macan Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Macan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Deviated Seat Centersyes
Premium Packageyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,900
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Agate Greyyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Color Selection - Titanium Blueyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlayyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Mojave Beigeyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Smoking Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Mojave Beigeyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Garnet Redyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Heated Windshieldyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthraciteyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mahoganyyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Espressoyes
Seat Belts in Mojave Beigeyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Driver Memory Packageyes
Apple CarPlayyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision Appyes
Seat Belts in Pebble Greyyes
Deviated Seat Centersyes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Ionizeryes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Grey/Garnet Redyes
Floor Mats in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Edgingyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Mojave Beigeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Steel Greyyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deviated Color Selection - Garnet Red/Pebble Greyyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
Seat Console in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Deviated Color Selection - Garnet Redyes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Deviated Color Selection - Acid Greenyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Greenyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,900
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Preparation for Exterior in Custom Coloryes
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glassyes
19" Macan Design Wheelsyes
SportDesign Package in Blackyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Exterior in Color to Sampleyes
Side Blades in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Lower Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirtsyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors in High Gloss Blackyes
18" Macan S Wheelsyes
21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front and Rear)yes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Side Blades in Carbon Fiberyes
Clear Taillightsyes
SportDesign Packageyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Preparation for Custom Coloryes
Side Blades in High Gloss Blackyes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Panoramic Roof Systemyes
21" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Summer Tires for 18" Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Macan Sport Wheelsyes
20" Macan Turbo Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
SportDesign Package in Black w/out Side Skirtsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Side Blades in Brilliant Silveryes
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
Summer Tires for 20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
Tire Valve in Blackyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
Roof Rails in High Gloss Blackyes
Summer Tires for 19" Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Maximum cargo capacity52.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4099 lbs.
Gross weight5534 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1435 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length184.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Height63.9 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width76.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Exterior Colors
  • Chalk
  • Carmine Red
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/55R W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

