Used 2018 Porsche Macan Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Macan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque442 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower440 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Deviated Stitching Packageyes
Turbo Exterior Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
545 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Luxor Beige/Blackyes
Car Care Kityes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Titanium Blueyes
Sport Chrono Clock or Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Porsche Connect Plusyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Blackyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Blackyes
Sport Chrono Clock or Compass in Garnet Redyes
Luggage Compartment Liner, Flatyes
Whitewashed Oak Interior Packageyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Agate Greyyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Racing Yellowyes
Smoking Packageyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock or Compass in Luxor Beigeyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Garnet Redyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Luggage Net, Loadspace Flooryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Steel Greyyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Ski Bagyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Pebble Greyyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Whitewashed Oakyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Saddle Brownyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyes
Leather Care Kityes
Deviated Stitching Package and Deviated Seat Centersyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Child Seat Matyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Mahoganyyes
Piano Black Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Pebble Greyyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Acid Greenyes
Deviated Seat Centersyes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryes
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Guards Redyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Garnet Red/Pebble Greyyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Pebble Grey/Garnet Redyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Espressoyes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Porsche Bluetooth Headphonesyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Luggage Compartment Liner w/Variable Organizer Systemyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Footrest for Rear Passenger Compartmentyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Luxor Beige/Saddle Brownyes
Seat Console in Leatheryes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Voice Controlyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Luggage Compartment Liner, Highyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Snow Chainsyes
Bi-Xenon headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Carbon Fiber Side Bladesyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels in Blackyes
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glassyes
19" Macan Design Wheelsyes
Ski/Snowboard Holder, Pull-Outyes
Indoor Car Coveryes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Roof Rails in Black w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
Outdoor Car Coveryes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)yes
LED headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirtsyes
Protective Loading-sill Filmyes
20" Macan SportDesign Wheelsyes
High-Visibility Jacketyes
19" Sport Classic Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front and Rear)yes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
19" Macan Turbo Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Bicycle Rackyes
21" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
Wheel Care Kityes
Panoramic Roof Systemyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
"Porsche" Logo Paintedyes
19" Sport Classic Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set, Platinum Satinyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Holderyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 11.3 cu. ft.yes
Running Boardsyes
"Porsche" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crestyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
20" Macan SportDesign Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Bagyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Blackyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 18.3 cu. ft.yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
SportDesign Package in Black w/out Side Skirtsyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 11.3 cu. ft.yes
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Microfiber Cleaning Clothyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.yes
Air Intake Grills Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Summer Tires for 20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
20" RS Spyder Design Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set, Black Satinyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Lookyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Platinum Satinyes
Summer Tires for 19" Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity53.0 cu.ft.
Length185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Curb weight4244 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Height63.0 in.
Maximum payload1378 lbs.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black w/Rhodium Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black w/Garnet Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
