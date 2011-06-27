  1. Home
Used 2015 Porsche Macan Turbo Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium Pacakge Plusyes
Comfort Lighting Package in conjunction w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
545 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Online Servicesyes
Seat Belts in Pebble Greyyes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Interior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Smoking Packageyes
Compass on Dashboardyes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)yes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Seat Belts in Carrera Redyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Ski Bagyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Voice Controlyes
Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Carbon Fiber Side Bladesyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyes
19" Macan Design Wheelsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Full-Color Porsche Crestyes
20" Summer Tiresyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Roof Rails in Black w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
19" Summer Tiresyes
Delete Model Designationyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear)yes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Lookyes
20" Macan SportDesign Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front and Rear)yes
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Measurements
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4244 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Length185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5291 lbs.
Height63.4 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Aurum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
inflatable spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
independent suspension independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
