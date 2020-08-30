Porsche Coupes for Sale Near Me
- 19,207 miles24 mi awayGreat Deal
$58,777$9,466 Below Market
CarBridge Auto Sales - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A92DS106437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S24,953 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$85,873$11,617 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Recent Trade In**X51 Carrera S Powerkit**XAA Aerokit Cup**Burmester Audio Package**Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White**Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) incl. PASM Sport Suspension**Bi-XenonTM Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)** Seat Heating (Front)**SportDesign Steering Wheel**Leather Interior in Black/Luxor Beige, AWDRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97ES121031
Stock: UP23432
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 33,041 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$56,790$6,728 Below Market
Auto By Design - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A90DS106968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S4,708 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$139,873$2,782 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Recent Trade In**ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround View Cameras**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**20"/21" Carrera Classic Wheels**Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass**Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel**Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red**Seat belts in Guards Red**Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber Illuminated**Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber**Power Steering Plus**14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Package**Premium Package**Adaptive Cruise Control**BOSE Surround Sound System**Comfort Access**Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Sign Recognition**Porsche Active Suspension Management System**Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)**Seat Ventilation**Sport Package**Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black**Sport Chrono PackageRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A95LS226194
Stock: UP23402
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S22,483 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$115,871$7,112 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS)**Porsche Entry & Drive**Seat Heating (Front)**Seat Ventilation (Front)**Steering Wheel Heating**Power Steering Plus**ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Reversing Camera**Voice ControlRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* 111 Point InspectionALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A9XES167107
Stock: UP23418
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 2,780 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$109,997
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 2,780! Carrera 4S trim. Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbo, Quad Seats, LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA), REAR AXLE STEERING, REAR WIPER.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Porsche Carrera 4S with GT Silver Metallic exterior and Black/Luxor Beige interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 420 HP at 6500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESBLACK/LUXOR BEIGE, TWO-TONE LEATHER SEAT TRIM, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK): dual-clutch gearbox, sport button, automatic mode or manual shift controls, auto start stop and coasting function, REAR AXLE STEERING, ELECTRIC SLIDE/TILT SUNROOF: one-touch functionality and wind deflector, WHEELS: 20" CARRERA SPORT: one-piece alloy wheels w/5-spoke design, highly polished surfaces and center spokes w/platinum silver paint finish and wheel centers w/full-color Porsche crest, LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA), REAR WIPER, POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS: courtesy lights, PORSCHE CREST ON HEADRESTS.EXPERTS REPORT"No matter how you buy your 911. know that you'll be driving an unrivaled blend of practicality and performance. It's one of our favorite sports cars on the market." -Edmunds.com.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A92KS115326
Stock: 115326PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 5,116 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$188,900
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Leather Interior in Black with Cloth Seat Centers i.c.w. Touring Package and Red Stitching**Touring Package in Black**Window Triangle Trim in Carbon Fiber**Upper Housing of SportDesign Exterior Mirrors in Carbon Fiber**Chrono Package with Preparation for Lap Trigger**Front Axle Lift System**Extended Range Fuel Tank, 23.7 gal**Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum**LED Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)**Light Design Package**Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor**Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White**Seat Heating**Instrument Dials in White**Seat Belts in Guards Red**Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)**Leather Interior Stitching in Red**Sun Visors in Leather**Steering Column Casing in Leather**Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather**Door Panel Trim Package in Leather**Dashboard Trim Package in Leather**Floor Mats with Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitching**Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum**Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel, Illuminated**BOSE Surround Sound SystemRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.ALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A97KS149081
Stock: UP23422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 51,200 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$42,966$1,404 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a super clean one-owner vehicle, one of the best that we have ever seen. If you are looking for a great low mileage 911 CARRERA 997.2, you can't go wrong with this one. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 is equipped with a 4.7 Liter 8 Cylinder engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. With the 4.7 Liter 8 Cylinder engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This Porsche 911 CARRERA 997.2 comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. One way to judge how well a vehicle has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this vehicle to be a one-owner vehicle. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. This vehicle comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29909S707356
Stock: 707356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,061 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$48,999
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A85HS270634
Stock: THS270634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 7,549 miles20 mi away
$89,999
Porsche Bethesda - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*PORSCHE CAYMAN GT4 WITH SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE INCL. PORSCHE TRACK PRECISION APP, NAVIGATION, PORSCHE CERAMIC COMPOSITE BRAKES (PCCB), HEATED FRONT SEATS, 18 WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS, LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK INCL. PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!*MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A FACTORY TRAINED PORSCHE TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. YOU WON'T FIND A MORE MASSIVE SELECTION IN BETHESDA, POTOMAC. WASHINGTON DC, SILVER SPRING AND ROCKVILLE THAN PORSCHE BETHESDA'S INVENTORY. AT YOUR CONVENIENCE, WE WILL BE PLEASED TO SCHEDULE A TEST-DRIVE OF ANY NEW PORSCHE MODEL. PLEASE CONTACT US VIA PHONE OR AT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MODELS THAT SET YOUR IMAGINATION AFIRE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A87GK197436
Stock: MGK197436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman19,849 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,593
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**20" Carrera S Wheels**Bose Surround Sound System**Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel**Porsche Connect w/Apple Carplay**Seat heating**Seat ventilation**Sport Tailpipes in Black**Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* 111 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A88JK262520
Stock: UP23433
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 20,524 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$72,500
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Porsche Maintenance Completely Up-To-Date**Recent Trade In**Black Leather Interior incl. Alcantara GTS Package in Carmine Red**GTS Exterior Package in Black**ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Reversing Camera**Sport Suspension**Sport Tailpipes**20" SportTechno Wheels In Black**Instrument Dials in Carmine Red**2-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning**3-Stage Heated Front Seats**Convenience Package**Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound System**Navigation ModuleRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* 111 Point InspectionALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A84GK185733
Stock: UP23447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera30,943 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$82,981
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Recent Trade In**Premium Package Plus w/Power Sport Seats**Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass**BOSE Surround Sound System**Sport Chrono Package**Sport Exhaust System**LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)**Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel**Front Seat Heating**Front Seat Ventilation**Porsche Entry & DriveRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* 111 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside AssistanceALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A90HS107270
Stock: 20P0497A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 406 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$105,000
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A93LS205623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,583 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2008 Porsche Cayman S 2D CoupeClean Carfax, Well Maintained, Cayman S, Black w Sand Beige Interior, Well Equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, 19 Inch Carrera S Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, BOSE Sound System, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Manual Transmission, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Spoiler, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29828U780364
Stock: AT12718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 44,149 miles6 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$27,995
AutoNation Toyota Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Metallic Paint Leather Seats Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AUTONATION IS A HAGGLE FREE / ONE PRICE DEALERSHIP * * WE OFFER OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT TO ELIMINATE THE STRESS OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH PURCHASING AT A DEALERSHIP * * WE WOULD LIKE TO HELP YOU BUY A CAR * * NOT JUST SELL YOU ONE * * GREAT CAR FOR THE MONEY All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29826U780796
Stock: 6U780796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 66,821 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***LOW MILEAGE 6 SPEED MANUAL BLACK ON BLACK COUPE.........................2005 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA, SUEDE HEADLINER, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, PREMIUM WHEELS, ONLY 66K MILES, CLUTCH REPLACED RECENTLY, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29935S715784
Stock: MAX16999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-17-2019
- 92,798 miles18 mi away
$18,750
DMV Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29827U762884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
