Used 2016 Porsche Cayman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Cayman Coupe
GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$105,578*
Total Cash Price
$79,784
GT4 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$83,132*
Total Cash Price
$62,822
S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$105,578*
Total Cash Price
$79,784
2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$91,445*
Total Cash Price
$69,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cayman Coupe GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,703
|$1,754
|$8,274
|Maintenance
|$4,670
|$3,250
|$4,149
|$668
|$5,507
|$18,244
|Repairs
|$2,377
|$2,544
|$2,739
|$2,953
|$3,178
|$13,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,206
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,415
|Financing
|$4,291
|$3,451
|$2,554
|$1,598
|$578
|$12,471
|Depreciation
|$13,635
|$6,417
|$5,709
|$5,121
|$4,671
|$35,552
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,155
|$19,808
|$19,421
|$14,735
|$18,459
|$105,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cayman Coupe GT4 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$1,381
|$6,515
|Maintenance
|$3,677
|$2,559
|$3,267
|$526
|$4,336
|$14,365
|Repairs
|$1,872
|$2,003
|$2,157
|$2,325
|$2,502
|$10,859
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,312
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,476
|Financing
|$3,379
|$2,717
|$2,011
|$1,258
|$455
|$9,820
|Depreciation
|$10,736
|$5,053
|$4,495
|$4,032
|$3,678
|$27,994
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,106
|$15,597
|$15,292
|$11,602
|$14,535
|$83,132
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cayman Coupe S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,703
|$1,754
|$8,274
|Maintenance
|$4,670
|$3,250
|$4,149
|$668
|$5,507
|$18,244
|Repairs
|$2,377
|$2,544
|$2,739
|$2,953
|$3,178
|$13,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,206
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,415
|Financing
|$4,291
|$3,451
|$2,554
|$1,598
|$578
|$12,471
|Depreciation
|$13,635
|$6,417
|$5,709
|$5,121
|$4,671
|$35,552
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,155
|$19,808
|$19,421
|$14,735
|$18,459
|$105,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cayman Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$7,167
|Maintenance
|$4,045
|$2,815
|$3,594
|$579
|$4,770
|$15,802
|Repairs
|$2,059
|$2,203
|$2,373
|$2,558
|$2,752
|$11,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,643
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$3,824
|Financing
|$3,717
|$2,989
|$2,212
|$1,384
|$501
|$10,802
|Depreciation
|$11,810
|$5,558
|$4,945
|$4,435
|$4,046
|$30,793
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,717
|$17,157
|$16,821
|$12,762
|$15,989
|$91,445
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Porsche Cayman in Virginia is:not available
