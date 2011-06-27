Used 2015 Porsche Cayman Cost to Own
Cayman Coupe
GT4 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$85,827*
Total Cash Price
$49,950
S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$85,827*
Total Cash Price
$49,950
2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$67,580*
Total Cash Price
$39,331
GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$74,338*
Total Cash Price
$43,264
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cayman Coupe GT4 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$1,431
|$1,473
|$6,952
|Maintenance
|$4,491
|$3,614
|$385
|$4,935
|$5,415
|$18,840
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,657
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,865
|Financing
|$2,686
|$2,160
|$1,600
|$999
|$362
|$7,808
|Depreciation
|$8,985
|$4,141
|$3,683
|$3,305
|$3,011
|$23,125
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,841
|$16,266
|$12,337
|$16,241
|$16,142
|$85,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cayman Coupe S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$1,431
|$1,473
|$6,952
|Maintenance
|$4,491
|$3,614
|$385
|$4,935
|$5,415
|$18,840
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,657
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,865
|Financing
|$2,686
|$2,160
|$1,600
|$999
|$362
|$7,808
|Depreciation
|$8,985
|$4,141
|$3,683
|$3,305
|$3,011
|$23,125
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,841
|$16,266
|$12,337
|$16,241
|$16,142
|$85,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cayman Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$5,474
|Maintenance
|$3,536
|$2,846
|$303
|$3,886
|$4,264
|$14,835
|Repairs
|$1,967
|$2,101
|$2,266
|$2,440
|$2,626
|$11,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,092
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,256
|Financing
|$2,115
|$1,701
|$1,260
|$787
|$285
|$6,148
|Depreciation
|$7,075
|$3,261
|$2,900
|$2,602
|$2,371
|$18,209
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,560
|$12,808
|$9,714
|$12,788
|$12,710
|$67,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cayman Coupe GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,203
|$1,240
|$1,276
|$6,021
|Maintenance
|$3,890
|$3,131
|$333
|$4,275
|$4,690
|$16,319
|Repairs
|$2,164
|$2,311
|$2,493
|$2,684
|$2,889
|$12,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,301
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,482
|Financing
|$2,327
|$1,871
|$1,386
|$866
|$314
|$6,763
|Depreciation
|$7,783
|$3,587
|$3,190
|$2,862
|$2,608
|$20,030
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,516
|$14,089
|$10,685
|$14,067
|$13,981
|$74,338
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Porsche Cayman in Virginia is:not available
