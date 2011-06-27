  1. Home
Used 2014 Porsche Cayman S Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,800
See Cayman Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Torque272 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Carbon Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Infotainment Package w/Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Convenience Packageyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Premium Packageyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Sport Chrono Package w/PCMyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,800
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel in Carbon w/Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Gear Shift Lever in Alcantarayes
14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Illuminated Outer Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel with Personalized Logoyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Additional Interior Package, Dashboard in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Customization Package, PDK Gear Selectoryes
Interior Package Leather w/Standard Interioryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Interior Package Leather w/Leather Interioryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Customization Package, Gear Leveryes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
PCM Package Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyes
Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
CDR Plus Audio Systemyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Illuminated Personalized Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel Mahogany w/Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Sports Seats Plusyes
Leather Packageyes
PCM Package Paintedyes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Additional Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Voice Controlyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,800
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Distinctive Exterior Coloryes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Sport Tailpipeyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Window Trim in High-Gloss Aluminumyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Black w/911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Rear Side Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Wing Mirror Paintedyes
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Bi-Xenon headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Lookyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear)yes
Delete Model Designationyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
19" Boxster S Wheelsyes
Tinted Taillightsyes
Wheels Painted in Blackyes
Rear Wiperyes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Front track60.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Gross weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload740 lbs.
Length172.4 in.
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Amaranth Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,800
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,800
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
