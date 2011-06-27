Used 2014 Porsche Cayman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Cayman Coupe GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|Maintenance
|$3,793
|$641
|$4,415
|$504
|$5,135
|$14,488
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,024
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,232
|Financing
|$3,066
|$2,466
|$1,825
|$1,142
|$414
|$8,913
|Depreciation
|$10,847
|$4,663
|$4,148
|$3,721
|$3,392
|$26,772
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,916
|$14,291
|$17,230
|$12,549
|$16,478
|$87,465
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Cayman Coupe S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$1,221
|$5,761
|Maintenance
|$2,987
|$505
|$3,476
|$397
|$4,043
|$11,408
|Repairs
|$1,967
|$2,101
|$2,266
|$2,440
|$2,626
|$11,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,381
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,545
|Financing
|$2,414
|$1,942
|$1,437
|$899
|$326
|$7,018
|Depreciation
|$8,541
|$3,672
|$3,266
|$2,930
|$2,671
|$21,080
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,194
|$11,253
|$13,567
|$9,881
|$12,975
|$68,870
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Porsche Cayman in Virginia is:not available
Legal
