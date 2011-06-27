Used 2012 Porsche Cayman R Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$66,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Torque273 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 7400 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$66,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
Interior Design Packageyes
A-pillar Leather Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$66,300
element antennayes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$66,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Steering Column in Leatheryes
Leather Sun Visorsyes
PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigationyes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Sound Package Plusyes
Sport Seat Backs in Exterior Coloryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Clothes Hook on Seat Backrest in Leatheryes
Roofliner in Alcantarayes
Foot Rest Aluminumyes
Porsche Crest in Headrestyes
Electronic Logbookyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Interior Door Trim Package in Alcantarayes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Blackyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Bluetooth Interface for Mobile Phoneyes
Gear Lever Trim in Leatheryes
Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Coloryes
Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminum IIyes
SiriusXM Radioyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silveryes
Sport Design 3-Spoke Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Leather Defroster Trimyes
Leather Sport Seatsyes
Universal Audio Interface (w/out PCM)yes
Remote CD Changeryes
Floor Mats in Interior Coloryes
Lid of Storage Bin in Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyes
CDR-30 Audio Systemyes
Universal Audio Interface (w/PCM)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$66,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,300
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Wheels Painted Guards Redyes
Rear Window Wiperyes
19" Carrera Sport Wheelyes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted Carrara Whiteyes
Delete Model Designationyes
19" Carrera S II Wheelyes
19" Sport Design Wheelyes
Aluminum-Look Fuel Tank Capyes
19" Turbo II Wheelyes
5mm Wheel Spacersyes
19" Carrera Classic Wheelyes
Exterior Color Rims and Capsyes
Wheels Painted Basalt Blackyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Exterior Colors
  • Peridot Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Non-Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
Interior Colors
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Leather Interior to Sample, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$66,300
265/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$66,300
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
