Used 2012 Porsche Cayman S Black Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,500
Torque273 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,500
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,500
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
Power Seat Packageyes
A-pillar Leather Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,500
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
325 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,500
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,500
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum Lookyes
Steering Column in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Speed Yellowyes
Instrument Dials in Carrara Whiteyes
Leather Sun Visorsyes
Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Sport Seat Backs in Exterior Coloryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Door Finishers in Leatheryes
Clothes Hook on Seat Backrest in Leatheryes
Roofliner in Alcantarayes
Rear Center Console in Exterior Coloryes
Foot Rest Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Speed Yellowyes
Electronic Logbookyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Instrument Dials in Sand Beigeyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Sand Beigeyes
Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminum IIyes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leatheryes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever Aluminum IIyes
Seat Belts in Silveryes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Supple Leather Front and Rearyes
Instrument Surround in Leatheryes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Leather Defroster Trimyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Leather Sport Seatsyes
3-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel for PDKyes
Leather Rear Center Consoleyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,500
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,500
Aluminum-Look Fuel Tank Capyes
Rear Window Wiperyes
Self-Dim Mirrors and Rain Sensoryes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
Aerokityes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,500
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.
Gross weight3627 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,500
Exterior Colors
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,500
265/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,500
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
