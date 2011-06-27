  1. Home
Used 2012 Porsche Cayman Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Cayman
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 7200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Additional Interior Package in Aluminum Lookyes
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
A-pillar Leather Interior Packageyes
Additional Leather Interior Packageyes
Power Seat Packageyes
Design Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Carbon Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
Design Package for Sports Exhaust Systemyes
Makassar Packageyes
Infotainment Package with Sound Package Plus for Bose Upgradeyes
Interior Design Packageyes
Infotainment Package with Sound Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Makassar 3-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel for PDKyes
Instrument Dials in Carrara Whiteyes
Leather Sun Visorsyes
PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigationyes
3-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon for PDKyes
Makassar Door Finishersyes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Sport Seat Backs in Exterior Coloryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Door Finishers in Leatheryes
Clothes Hook on Seat Backrest in Leatheryes
Porsche Crest in Headrestyes
Rear Luggage Partitionyes
Foot Rest Aluminumyes
Metal Door Sill Model Insigniayes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Instrument Dials in Sand Beigeyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Blackyes
Switch Panel Trim Strip in Leatheryes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Coloryes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminum IIyes
SiriusXM Radioyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leatheryes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever Aluminum IIyes
Seat Belts in Silveryes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Illuminated Outer Door -sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Aluminum Look for PDKyes
Trim Strip Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Supple Leather Front and Rearyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Makassar Rear Center Consoleyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Leather Sport Seatsyes
Remote CD Changeryes
3-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel for PDKyes
Rear Center Console in Aluminum Lookyes
Lid of Storage Bin in Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Rear Center Console in Carbonyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum Lookyes
Steering Column in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Speed Yellowyes
Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Sound Package Plusyes
Roofliner in Alcantarayes
Rear Center Console in Exterior Coloryes
Seat Belts in Speed Yellowyes
Door Finishers in Carbonyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Gear Lever Trim in Leatheryes
Carbon Door Sill Model Insigniayes
Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Seat Belts in Sand Beigeyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Sport Design Steering Wheelyes
Instrument Surround in Leatheryes
Leather Defroster Trimyes
Instrument Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Leather Rear Center Consoleyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Grill in Rear Lower Sectionyes
Rear Window Wiperyes
Sports Tailpipeyes
Wheels Painted Carrara Whiteyes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
19" Sport Design Wheelyes
18" Boxster S II Wheelyes
Aluminum-Look Fuel Tank Capyes
5mm Wheel Spacersyes
19" Carrera Classic Wheelyes
Wheels Painted Speed Yellowyes
17" Boxster III Wheelyes
Rod Antennayes
19" Turbo Wheelyes
Model Designation on Rear Lid in Exterior Coloryes
19" Boxster Spyder Wheelyes
Wheels Painted Guards Redyes
19" Carrera Sport Wheelyes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Self-Dim Mirrors and Rain Sensoryes
Wing Mirror in Aluminum Lookyes
Delete Model Designationyes
18" Cayman S II Wheelyes
19" Carrera S II Wheelyes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Crestyes
19" Turbo II Wheelyes
Exterior Color Rims and Capsyes
Wheels Painted Basalt Blackyes
Aerokityes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight2932 lbs.
Gross weight3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
Interior Colors
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Leather Interior to Sample, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, premium leather
  • Stone Grey, leatherette
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Sea Blue, leatherette
  • Sea Blue, leather
  • Sand Beige, leatherette
  • Sand Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
235/50R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
