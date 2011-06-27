Used 2009 Porsche Cayman Consumer Reviews

Cayman S PDK & Sports Chrono Cayman S PDK , 08/12/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We stopped by a Porsche dealership to test drive the 911 S. My wife saw the Cayman S, and she wanted to test drive it as well. We ended up with the mid-engine Cayman S. Best decision I've made. Report Abuse

Nothing even comes close anonimo , 11/21/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fantastic engine, brakes, chassis, steering, interior... this really is the finest true spots car value available. Had an Audi TTS and while it was a very capable and well-built sports car, it just didn't offer the the perfect balance and driving dynamics of the Cayman. And the beautiful curves of the exterior are very reminiscent of the classic 911s of the 80s and 90s. The Cayman has become the ultimate Porsche (and an especially exceptional value with current incentives!).

Wow--the best Tony , 09/06/2009 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Great car--connected to the road, fast and plenty of low-end torque with the new PDK auto transmission, even in the my 2.9 model. Impeccable build quality, just don't overdue the options, or else it will get very expensive! (for example, standard manual seats are GREAT, no need for sport seats or even electric). Stunningly beautiful, espec in light colors (white, silver, etc.). The best handling car I ever had (including BMW's and Audi's), it probably has changed my life some in that I LOVE (instead of dreading) my 45 minute commute to work back and forth every day. (Chose this over the 335i in the end, a great car too but so refined that some of the pure joy was engineered out of it)

Cayman S 19 inch wheels Anthony T , 10/27/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Already own 1987 Porsche 930, have owned for 13 years. Drove new vette, new 911, sl 65, fell in love with cayman s, handles likes it's on rails, top end is very good for normally aspirated six. Pulls hard in every gear. Lots of low end grunt. Great looks. If you like 911s, this car will out handle any 911. Sounds awesome from in the car. Feels like it's carved out of a solid piece of granite. Very rugged little car.