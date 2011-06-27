Used 2008 Porsche Cayman Coupe Consumer Reviews

I've ruined all other cars for myself... blue098 , 05/14/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this car used 12 months ago and have put over 10K miles on it. Every mile driven has been a joyous one and I've had no performance or mechanical problems with it so far (at 28K total miles). A few minor interior rattles (easily fixed) and some minor comfort issues for the longer trips but without a doubt the most fun & engaging vehicle I've ever driven. And I've driven cars of all types, sizes, shapes, and costs. People regularly give it some great looks when I'm driving around town and rarely does a highway trip happen that someone doesn't pull up next to me with a "thumbs up". Sounds great, handles great, and has more storage room than you'd think given it's size. Report Abuse

There are cars and then there is a Cayman DrDebt , 10/04/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful When shopping there are some cars that you mull over hoping you won't second guess the decision, and then there some where the decision is made within 30 seconds of turning the key and dropping it into gear. This is one of those. With the sharp snarl of lighting up the 6-cylinders that share the mid-chassis location giving perfect balance, you know this is a drivers' car. Spartan but comfortable, the interior is well laid out and gadget free. Lots of leg and head room, and excellent views without blind spots. Until you've driven a Porsche, you'll not appreciate the torque that makes the 6-speed transmission more than enough to zing to 60 mph in under 5 seconds, and brakes to stop as quick.

The Perfect Car Nick , 08/18/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The Porsche Cayman is by far the most well engineered car I have driven. I have test driven most of its competitors and the handling, responsiveness, as well as the overall quality is superb without reservation. The mileage for a sports car is excellent and surprised me. The comfort is excellent, especially in the lower back area. I have been envying Porsches ever since I was in high-school. As another Porsche owner told me, this is a sports car not a luxury car masquerading as a sports car. After I drove it I could clearly see what she meant. The swaying factor around curves is for the most part non-existent. The bottom line is this car is the best choice in its class.

Best Car I have ever owned TH , 05/19/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for one year. It has been great. Two major trips of 1,000 miles, plenty of room for luggage for two. No need for trips to the dealership, reliability is the best I have seen in years. Well put together, a great engine sound, seats and ride is very acceptable for a sports car. Great Fuel economy - average 24 mpg around town and 31 mpg on our two trips.