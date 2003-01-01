2023 Porsche Cayenne GTS Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$113,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|15/19 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|17 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|355.5/450.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.7 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.0 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|457 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,351 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|194.0 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|86.4 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|78.1 in.
|Height
|65.5 in.
|Wheelbase
|114.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|60.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.0 in.
|Angle of approach
|26.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.7 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,954 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,351 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,305 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Cooled storage compartment
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|315/35R Z tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Mechanical Options
|Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in High Gloss Black
|+$9,980
|Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in Yellow
|+$9,080
|Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC)
|+$3,590
|Rear Axle Steering
|+$1,620
|Packages
|Premium Package
|+$4,030
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|+$570
|Smoking Package
|+$0
|Premium Package Plus
|+$6,520
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,710
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,290
|SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber
|+$2,720
|Assistance Package
|+$6,250
|Safety & Security Options
|Lane Change Assist (LCA)
|+$950
|Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Sign Recognition
|+$1,300
|Remote ParkAssist
|+$1,610
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
|+$3,300
|Interior Options
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|+$450
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$4,350
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color
|+$990
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$930
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$330
|Bespoke Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$960
|Interior Trim in Red Gum
|+$1,000
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$740
|Exclusive Design Gear Selector
|+$990
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$3,530
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,380
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$2,930
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Mojave Beige
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Cohiba Brown
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|+$660
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$480
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|+$900
|Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,470
|Interior Trim in Deviated Leather
|+$2,250
|Interior Trim in Leather
|+$1,190
|Bespoke Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$590
|Seat Base in Leather (Front)
|+$1,500
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,210
|Interior Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$0
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$1,610
|Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
|+$1,060
|Interior Trim in Textured Aluminum
|+$0
|Interior Grab Handles in Leather
|+$1,210
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$2,000
|Ventilated Seats (Front)
|+$850
|Comfort Access
|+$940
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,000
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|+$2,850
|Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Color
|+$2,070
|Interior Trim in Dark Walnut
|+$0
|Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlay
|+$1,460
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|+$570
|Seat Heating (Front)
|+$530
|Interior Trim in Natural Olive Grey
|+$0
|Bespoke Decal Set
|+$1,180
|Interior Grab Handles in Race-Tex
|+$1,210
|Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)
|+$1,950
|Ventilated Seats (Front and Rear)
|+$1,700
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|+$800
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Tex
|+$470
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$280
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gum
|+$800
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|+$660
|Cargo Management System
|+$420
|Ambient Lighting
|+$430
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Carmine Red
|+$420
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$1,020
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in White
|+$420
|Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging
|+$690
|Sport Chrono Package
|+$1,130
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|+$2,250
|Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|+$450
|Night Vision Assist
|+$2,420
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|+$800
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|+$990
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut
|+$800
|BOSE® Surround Sound System
|+$1,200
|Burmester® 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|+$7,000
|Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$420
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|+$330
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Chalk
|+$420
|Central Tachometer in White
|+$420
|Central Tachometer in Carmine Red
|+$420
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$450
|Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$140
|Central Tachometer in Chalk
|+$420
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Keep Assist (ALK)
|+$3,610
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|+$2,000
|Central Tachometer in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$1,800
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$5,850
|Exterior Options
|Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$660
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels
|+$1,480
|Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black
|+$900
|Deletion of "GTS" Logo on Front Doors
|+$0
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$1,650
|22" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|+$1,630
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leather
|+$470
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$2,770
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$2,770
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$1,650
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$600
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$1,650
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$1,650
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silver
|+$480
|21" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|+$600
|Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Color
|+$660
|Vehicle Keys in Leather and Key Pouch in Leather
|+$600
|21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$600
|Rear Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$270
|Paint to Sample Color Selection
|+$0
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Black
|+$480
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Tex
|+$470
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurum
|+$480
|Heated Windshield
|+$490
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Red
|+$480
|Automatically Dimming Mirrors
|+$420
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Color
|+$310
|Exclusive Design Fuel Cap
|+$160
|Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
|+$830
|LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,200
|Trailer Hitch
|+$660
|Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision App
|+$330
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|+$0
|Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass
|+$1,130
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,720
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designation
|+$0
|SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,630
|Surround View
|+$1,200
|Soft Close Doors
|+$780
|Ultra High Performance Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|+$630
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$2,770
|Locking Wheel Bolts
|+$60
|Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|+$0
