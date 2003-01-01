Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. 2023 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Cayenne
More about the 2023 Cayenne
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$94,400
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG20/22 MPG
EPA combined MPG21 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)396.0/435.6 mi.
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.45/48 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe46 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.17 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.72
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.3.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower455 hp @ 5,300 rpm
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1,340 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,516 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length193.7 in.
Overall width with mirrors86.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.1 in.
Height66.8 in.
Wheelbase114.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity56.8 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Angle of approach25.2 degrees
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Curb weight5,164 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Maximum payload1,516 lbs.
Gross weight6,680 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Chromite Black Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio inputyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cooled storage compartmentyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
315/35R Z tiresyes
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in Acid Green +$9,080
Adaptive Air Suspension w/Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) +$2,170
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in Yellow +$9,080
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) +$3,590
Rear Axle Steering +$1,620
Packages
Packages
Extended Exterior Package in Black +$920
Premium Package Plus +$3,230
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black +$6,230
Smoking Package +$0
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package +$1,710
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package +$1,290
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber +$8,370
Assistance Package +$6,250
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Lane Change Assist (LCA) +$950
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Sign Recognition +$1,300
Remote ParkAssist +$1,610
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Lane Keep Assist (LKA) +$3,300
Interior Options
Interior Options
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation +$450
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$4,350
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color +$990
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$930
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$330
Bespoke Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$960
Interior Trim in Red Gum +$1,000
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$740
Exclusive Design Gear Selector +$990
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$3,530
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum +$2,930
Seat Belts in Truffle Brown +$660
Seat Belts in Mojave Beige +$660
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$660
Seat Belts in Graphite Blue +$660
Seat Belts in Slate Grey +$660
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brown +$660
Roof Lining in Race-Tex +$1,690
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$480
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$900
Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,470
Interior Trim in Deviated Leather +$2,250
Interior Trim in Leather +$1,190
Bespoke Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$590
Seat Base in Leather (Front) +$1,500
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,210
Interior Trim in High Gloss Black +$0
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,610
Seat Heating (Front and Rear) +$530
Interior Grab Handles in Leather +$1,210
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front) +$2,000
Ventilated Seats (Front) +$850
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber +$1,000
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear) +$2,850
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Color +$2,070
Interior Trim in Dark Walnut +$0
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlay +$1,460
Interior Trim in Natural Olive Grey +$0
Bespoke Decal Set +$1,180
Interior Grab Handles in Race-Tex +$1,210
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear) +$1,950
Ventilated Seats (Front and Rear) +$1,700
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$660
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber +$800
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Tex +$470
Heated Steering Wheel +$280
Ionizer +$350
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gum +$800
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$660
Cargo Management System +$420
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in White +$420
Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging +$690
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock +$1,140
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows +$450
Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Off-Road Package +$0
Night Vision Assist +$2,420
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut +$800
Four-Zone Climate Control +$990
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut +$800
Burmester® 3D High-End Surround Sound System +$5,810
Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment +$420
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beige +$420
Under Door Puddle Light Projectors +$330
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
Central Tachometer in White +$420
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest +$450
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red +$420
Fire Extinguisher +$140
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Keep Assist (ALK) +$3,610
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) +$2,000
Central Tachometer in Mojave Beige +$420
Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$1,800
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$5,850
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black +$660
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels +$1,480
Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socket +$0
25-foot Charging Cable +$0
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black +$1,650
22" 911 Turbo Design Wheels +$1,630
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leather +$470
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinum +$2,770
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color +$2,770
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic +$1,650
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum +$600
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color +$1,650
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum +$1,650
Model Designation on Doors in Aurum +$300
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silver +$480
21" RS Spyder Design Wheels +$600
Model Designation on Doors in Red +$300
21" Cayenne AeroDesign Wheels +$990
Model Designation on Doors in Black +$300
Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Color +$660
Vehicle Keys in Leather and Key Pouch in Leather +$600
21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum +$600
Rear Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black +$270
Paint to Sample Color Selection +$0
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Black +$480
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Tex +$470
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurum +$480
Model Designation on Doors in Silver +$300
Model Designation Painted +$310
Heated Windshield +$490
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Red +$480
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Color +$590
Exclusive Design Fuel Cap +$160
SportDesign Front Fascia w/Lower Trim in Exterior Color +$3,610
Clear Taillights +$990
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear) +$1,560
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black +$830
LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) +$580
Trailer Hitch +$660
Deletion of Model Designation +$0
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black +$0
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass +$1,130
Deletion of Acid Green Accents +$0
Head-Up Display +$1,720
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$350
"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designation +$0
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber +$1,630
Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socket +$0
Surround View +$1,200
Soft Close Doors +$780
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Black +$0
7.2 kW On-Board Charger +$1,230
Model Designation in High Gloss Black +$0
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black +$2,260
Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socket +$0
Ultra High Performance Summer Tires for 21" Wheels +$630
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Black +$2,770
Locking Wheel Bolts +$60
Summer Tires for 21" Wheels +$0
Inventory

Related 2023 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates