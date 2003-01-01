2023 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$94,400
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|5
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|20/22 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|21 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|396.0/435.6 mi.
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|45/48 MPGe
|EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|46 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|17 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|72
|EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|3.0 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.0 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 5,300 rpm
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 1,340 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,516 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|193.7 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|86.4 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|78.1 in.
|Height
|66.8 in.
|Wheelbase
|114.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.8 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|Angle of approach
|25.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|Curb weight
|5,164 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,516 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,680 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Leather
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|710 watts stereo output
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Cooled storage compartment
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|315/35R Z tires
|yes
|Mechanical Options
|Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in Acid Green
|+$9,080
|Adaptive Air Suspension w/Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)
|+$2,170
|Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in Yellow
|+$9,080
|Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC)
|+$3,590
|Rear Axle Steering
|+$1,620
|Packages
|Extended Exterior Package in Black
|+$920
|Premium Package Plus
|+$3,230
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|+$6,230
|Smoking Package
|+$0
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,710
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,290
|SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber
|+$8,370
|Assistance Package
|+$6,250
|Safety & Security Options
|Lane Change Assist (LCA)
|+$950
|Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Sign Recognition
|+$1,300
|Remote ParkAssist
|+$1,610
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
|+$3,300
|Interior Options
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|+$450
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$4,350
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color
|+$990
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$930
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$330
|Bespoke Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$960
|Interior Trim in Red Gum
|+$1,000
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$740
|Exclusive Design Gear Selector
|+$990
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$3,530
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum
|+$2,930
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Mojave Beige
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Cohiba Brown
|+$660
|Roof Lining in Race-Tex
|+$1,690
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$480
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|+$900
|Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,470
|Interior Trim in Deviated Leather
|+$2,250
|Interior Trim in Leather
|+$1,190
|Bespoke Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$590
|Seat Base in Leather (Front)
|+$1,500
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,210
|Interior Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$0
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$1,610
|Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
|+$530
|Interior Grab Handles in Leather
|+$1,210
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$2,000
|Ventilated Seats (Front)
|+$850
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,000
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|+$2,850
|Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Color
|+$2,070
|Interior Trim in Dark Walnut
|+$0
|Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlay
|+$1,460
|Interior Trim in Natural Olive Grey
|+$0
|Bespoke Decal Set
|+$1,180
|Interior Grab Handles in Race-Tex
|+$1,210
|Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)
|+$1,950
|Ventilated Seats (Front and Rear)
|+$1,700
|Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching
|+$660
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|+$800
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Tex
|+$470
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$280
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gum
|+$800
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|+$660
|Cargo Management System
|+$420
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in White
|+$420
|Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging
|+$690
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|+$1,140
|Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|+$450
|Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Off-Road Package
|+$0
|Night Vision Assist
|+$2,420
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|+$800
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|+$990
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut
|+$800
|Burmester® 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|+$5,810
|Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$420
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|+$330
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Central Tachometer in White
|+$420
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$450
|Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$140
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Keep Assist (ALK)
|+$3,610
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|+$2,000
|Central Tachometer in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$1,800
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$5,850
|Exterior Options
|Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$660
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels
|+$1,480
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socket
|+$0
|25-foot Charging Cable
|+$0
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$1,650
|22" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|+$1,630
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leather
|+$470
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$2,770
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$2,770
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$1,650
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$600
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$1,650
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$1,650
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|+$300
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silver
|+$480
|21" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|+$600
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|+$300
|21" Cayenne AeroDesign Wheels
|+$990
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|+$300
|Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Color
|+$660
|Vehicle Keys in Leather and Key Pouch in Leather
|+$600
|21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$600
|Rear Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$270
|Paint to Sample Color Selection
|+$0
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Black
|+$480
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Tex
|+$470
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurum
|+$480
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|+$300
|Model Designation Painted
|+$310
|Heated Windshield
|+$490
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Red
|+$480
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Color
|+$590
|Exclusive Design Fuel Cap
|+$160
|SportDesign Front Fascia w/Lower Trim in Exterior Color
|+$3,610
|Clear Taillights
|+$990
|Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)
|+$1,560
|Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
|+$830
|LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|+$580
|Trailer Hitch
|+$660
|Deletion of Model Designation
|+$0
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|+$0
|Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass
|+$1,130
|Deletion of Acid Green Accents
|+$0
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,720
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designation
|+$0
|SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,630
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socket
|+$0
|Surround View
|+$1,200
|Soft Close Doors
|+$780
|"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Black
|+$0
|7.2 kW On-Board Charger
|+$1,230
|Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|+$0
|Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black
|+$2,260
|Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socket
|+$0
|Ultra High Performance Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|+$630
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$2,770
|Locking Wheel Bolts
|+$60
|Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|+$0
