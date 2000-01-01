Skip to main content
2023 Porsche Cayenne Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG17/22 MPG
EPA combined MPG19 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)402.9/521.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower335 hp @ 5,300 rpm
Torque332 lb-ft @ 1,340 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,657 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length193.7 in.
Overall width with mirrors86.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.1 in.
Height66.8 in.
Wheelbase114.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity60.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Angle of approach25.2 degrees
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Curb weight4,582 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Maximum payload1,657 lbs.
Gross weight6,239 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Chromite Black Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Quartzite Grey Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio inputyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cooled storage compartmentyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
275/50R Z tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Mechanical Options
Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) +$2,000
Adaptive Air Suspension w/Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) +$4,170
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) +$3,590
Rear Axle Steering +$1,620
Power Steering Plus +$300
Packages
Driver Memory Package +$400
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black +$6,230
Smoking Package +$0
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber +$8,370
Extended Exterior Package in Black +$1,820
Off-Road Package +$2,000
Premium Package +$6,470
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package +$2,100
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package +$1,680
Assistance Package +$6,250
Safety & Security Options
Lane Change Assist (LCA) +$950
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Sign Recognition +$1,300
Remote ParkAssist +$1,610
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Lane Keep Assist (LKA) +$3,300
Interior Options
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation +$450
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$4,350
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color +$1,990
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$930
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$330
Bespoke Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$960
Interior Trim in Red Gum +$2,000
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$740
Exclusive Design Gear Selector +$990
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$3,530
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$1,380
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum +$2,930
Roof Lining in Race-Tex +$1,690
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$480
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$900
Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,470
Interior Trim in Deviated Leather +$2,250
Interior Trim in Leather +$2,180
Bespoke Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$590
Seat Base in Leather (Front) +$1,500
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,210
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,610
Interior Grab Handles in Leather +$1,210
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Color +$2,070
Bespoke Decal Set +$1,180
Interior Grab Handles in Race-Tex +$1,210
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear) +$1,950
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber +$800
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Tex +$470
Heated Steering Wheel +$280
Ionizer +$350
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gum +$800
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$660
Cargo Management System +$420
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front) +$290
Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging +$690
Sport Chrono Package +$1,130
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock +$2,250
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows +$450
Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Off-Road Package +$1,130
Night Vision Assist +$2,420
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut +$800
Four-Zone Climate Control +$990
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut +$800
BOSE® Surround Sound System +$1,200
Burmester® 3D High-End Surround Sound System +$7,000
Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment +$420
Central Tachometer in White +$420
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest +$450
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red +$420
Fire Extinguisher +$140
Central Tachometer in Mojave Beige +$420
Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$1,800
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$5,850
Seat Belts in Truffle Brown +$660
Seat Belts in Mojave Beige +$660
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$660
Seat Belts in Graphite Blue +$660
Seat Belts in Slate Grey +$660
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brown +$660
Seat Belts in Chalk +$660
Seat Heating (Front and Rear) +$1,060
Interior Trim in Textured Aluminum +$1,000
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front) +$2,000
Ventilated Seats (Front) +$850
Comfort Access +$940
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber +$2,000
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear) +$2,850
Interior Trim in Dark Walnut +$1,000
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlay +$2,460
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear) +$570
Seat Heating (Front) +$530
Interior Trim in Natural Olive Grey +$1,000
Ventilated Seats (Front and Rear) +$1,700
Ambient Lighting +$430
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in White +$420
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beige +$420
Under Door Puddle Light Projectors +$330
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum +$1,020
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Keep Assist (ALK) +$3,610
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) +$2,000
Exterior Options
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black +$660
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels +$5,340
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black +$5,510
22" 911 Turbo Design Wheels +$5,490
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leather +$470
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinum +$6,630
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color +$6,630
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic +$5,510
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum +$4,220
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color +$5,510
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum +$5,510
Model Designation on Doors in Aurum +$300
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silver +$480
21" RS Spyder Design Wheels +$3,830
Model Designation on Doors in Red +$300
Model Designation on Doors in Black +$300
Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Color +$660
Vehicle Keys in Leather and Key Pouch in Leather +$600
21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum +$4,470
Rear Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black +$270
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Black +$480
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Tex +$470
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurum +$480
Model Designation on Doors in Silver +$300
Model Designation Painted +$310
20" Cayenne Design Wheels +$1,720
20" Cayenne Sport Wheels +$2,110
19" Cayenne S Wheels +$600
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Red +$480
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Color +$590
Panoramic Roof System +$1,850
Exclusive Design Fuel Cap +$160
SportDesign Front Fascia w/Lower Trim in Exterior Color +$3,610
Clear Taillights +$990
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish +$830
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) +$960
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear) +$1,560
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black +$830
LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) +$1,540
Trailer Hitch +$660
Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision App +$330
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest +$190
Deletion of Model Designation +$0
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black +$510
Sport Tailpipes in Black +$950
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silver +$3,220
Sport Tailpipes in Silver +$950
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$350
"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designation +$300
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber +$1,630
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Black +$510
Model Designation in High Gloss Black +$270
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black +$3,220
Ultra High Performance Summer Tires for 21" Wheels +$630
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Black +$6,630
Locking Wheel Bolts +$60
Summer Tires for 20" Wheels +$0
Summer Tires for 21" Wheels +$0
Summer Tires for 19" Wheels +$0
Paint to Sample Color Selection +$0
Heated Windshield +$490
Automatically Dimming Mirrors +$420
Window Trim in High Gloss Black +$400
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass +$1,130
Head-Up Display +$1,720
Surround View +$1,200
Soft Close Doors +$780
