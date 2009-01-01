Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. 2023 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Cost to Own

2023 Porsche Cayenne Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Cayenne
More about the 2023 Cayenne

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Cayenne SUV

4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

S Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Cayenne Plug-in Hybrid

E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Data for 2023 Cayenne SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is not available.

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Cayenne 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Porsche Cayenne in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2023 Porsche Cayenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates