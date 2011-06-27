2022 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,700
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21 mpg
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|46 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|17 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|3.0 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|72
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 5,300 rpm
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 1,340 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,516 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Assistance Package
|+$6,250
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,290
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,710
|SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber
|+$8,370
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|+$6,230
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|+$4,070
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|710 watts stereo output
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$140
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$2,760
|Exclusive Design Gear Selector
|+$990
|Interior Trim in Red Gum
|+$1,000
|Interior Grab Handles in Leather
|+$1,380
|Seat Base in Leather (Front)
|+$1,710
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color
|+$1,190
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,040
|Interior Trim in Deviated Leather
|+$2,590
|Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$660
|Central Tachometer in White
|+$420
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|+$660
|Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Color
|+$2,370
|Central Tachometer in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$450
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|+$450
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,000
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|+$330
|Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
|+$530
|Interior Trim in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$2,000
|Interior Trim in Dark Walnut
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|+$2,850
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in White
|+$420
|Bespoke Decal Set
|+$1,350
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$560
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$840
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,070
|Ventilated Seats (Front)
|+$850
|Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)
|+$2,230
|Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching
|+$660
|Interior Trim in Leather
|+$1,190
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|+$660
|Interior Trim in Natural Olive Grey
|yes
|Ventilated Seats (Front and Rear)
|+$1,700
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,380
|Interior Grab Handles in Race-Tex
|+$1,380
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum
|+$3,370
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$4,060
|Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,680
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Keep Assist (ALK)
|+$3,610
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|+$660
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|+$2,000
|Seat Belts in Mojave Beige
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Cohiba Brown
|+$660
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gum
|+$800
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$280
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Tex
|+$470
|Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|+$450
|Cargo Management System
|+$420
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$5,010
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$2,070
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$6,730
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$340
|Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlay
|+$1,460
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|+$800
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$420
|Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|+$5,810
|Night Vision Assist
|+$2,420
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|+$990
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|+$800
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|+$1,140
|Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Off-Road Package
|yes
|Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging
|+$690
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut
|+$800
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Black
|+$560
|SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,630
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silver
|+$560
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socket
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Tex
|+$540
|Model Designation Painted
|+$350
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socket
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|+$310
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|7.2 kW On-Board Charger
|+$1,230
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Red
|+$560
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|+$310
|Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socket
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|+$310
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|+$310
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurum
|+$560
|25-foot Charging Cable
|yes
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels
|+$1,480
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$2,770
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$2,770
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$2,770
|Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass
|+$1,130
|Model Designation in Satin Black
|yes
|Deletion of Acid Green Accents
|yes
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$2,770
|Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black
|+$2,260
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Black
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leather
|+$540
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$1,650
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$1,650
|Heated Windshield
|+$490
|22" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|+$1,630
|Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Color
|+$660
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$1,650
|Rear Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$300
|Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$660
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Color
|+$680
|Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
|+$830
|Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)
|+$1,560
|Surround View
|+$1,200
|Soft Close Doors
|+$780
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,720
|Exclusive Design Fuel Cap
|+$160
|SportDesign Front Fascia w/Lower Trim in Exterior Color
|+$3,610
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$1,650
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels
|+$600
|Ultra High Performance Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|+$630
|Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Vehicle Keys in Leather and Key Pouch in Leather
|+$690
|21" Cayenne AeroDesign Wheels
|+$990
|21" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|+$600
|21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$600
|Preparation for Paint to Sample
|yes
|LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|+$580
|LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,770
|Clear Taillights
|+$990
|LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,200
|Trailer Hitch
|+$660
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|25.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,164 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,680 lbs.
|Height
|66.8 in.
|Length
|193.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,516 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.1 in.
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|114.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|315/35R Z tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
