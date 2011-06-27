2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|402.9/521.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5,300 rpm
|Torque
|332 lb-ft @ 1,340 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,657 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Assistance Package
|+$6,250
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,290
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,710
|Off-Road Package
|+$2,000
|SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber
|+$8,370
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|+$6,230
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|+$4,070
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|710 watts stereo output
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$140
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$2,760
|Exclusive Design Gear Selector
|+$990
|Interior Trim in Red Gum
|+$1,000
|Interior Grab Handles in Leather
|+$1,380
|Seat Base in Leather (Front)
|+$1,710
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color
|+$1,190
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,040
|Interior Trim in Deviated Leather
|+$2,590
|Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$660
|Central Tachometer in White
|+$420
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|+$660
|Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Color
|+$2,370
|Central Tachometer in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$450
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|+$450
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,000
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|+$330
|Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
|+$530
|Interior Trim in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$2,000
|Interior Trim in Dark Walnut
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|+$2,850
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in White
|+$420
|Bespoke Decal Set
|+$1,350
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$560
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$840
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,070
|Ventilated Seats (Front)
|+$850
|Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)
|+$2,230
|Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching
|+$660
|Interior Trim in Leather
|+$1,190
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|+$660
|Interior Trim in Natural Olive Grey
|yes
|Ventilated Seats (Front and Rear)
|+$1,700
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,380
|Interior Grab Handles in Race-Tex
|+$1,380
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum
|+$3,370
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$4,060
|Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,680
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Keep Assist (ALK)
|+$3,610
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|+$660
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|+$2,000
|Seat Belts in Mojave Beige
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Cohiba Brown
|+$660
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gum
|+$800
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$280
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Tex
|+$470
|Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|+$450
|Cargo Management System
|+$420
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$5,010
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$2,070
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$6,730
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$340
|Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlay
|+$1,460
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|+$800
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$420
|Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|+$5,810
|Night Vision Assist
|+$2,420
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|+$990
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|+$800
|Sport Chrono Package w/Analog Clock
|+$970
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|+$2,250
|Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Off-Road Package
|+$1,130
|Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging
|+$690
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut
|+$800
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Black
|+$560
|SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,630
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silver
|+$560
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Tex
|+$540
|Model Designation Painted
|+$350
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|+$310
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Red
|+$560
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|+$310
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|+$310
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|+$310
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurum
|+$560
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels
|+$1,480
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$2,770
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$2,770
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$2,770
|Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass
|+$1,130
|Model Designation in Satin Black
|yes
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$2,770
|Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black
|+$2,260
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Black
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leather
|+$540
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$1,650
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$1,650
|Heated Windshield
|+$490
|22" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|+$1,630
|Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Color
|+$660
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$1,650
|Rear Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$300
|Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$660
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Color
|+$680
|Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
|+$830
|Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)
|+$1,560
|Surround View
|+$1,200
|Soft Close Doors
|+$780
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,720
|Exclusive Design Fuel Cap
|+$160
|SportDesign Front Fascia w/Lower Trim in Exterior Color
|+$3,610
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$1,650
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels
|+$600
|Ultra High Performance Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|+$630
|Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Vehicle Keys in Leather and Key Pouch in Leather
|+$690
|21" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|+$600
|21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$600
|Preparation for Paint to Sample
|yes
|Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision App
|+$330
|LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|+$580
|LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,770
|Clear Taillights
|+$990
|LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,200
|Trailer Hitch
|+$660
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|25.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,582 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,239 lbs.
|Height
|66.8 in.
|Length
|193.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|60.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,657 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.1 in.
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|114.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|21 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|315/35R Z tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
