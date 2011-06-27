  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. 2022 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Porsche Cayenne S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Cayenne
More about the 2022 Cayenne
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.6/521.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.9 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower434 hp @ 5,700 rpm
Torque405 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,521 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach25.2 degrees
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,740 lbs.
Gross weight6,261 lbs.
Height66.8 in.
Length193.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,521 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.1 in.
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/50R Z tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Porsche Cayenne S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models