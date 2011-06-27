  1. Home
2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$107,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$107,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$107,300
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$107,300
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque457 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$107,300
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$107,300
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiberyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$107,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$107,300
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$107,300
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$107,300
Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum, Illuminatedyes
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
Interior Grab Handles in Alcantarayes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlayyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Seat Belts in Graphite Blueyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Chalkyes
Interior Trim in Red Gumyes
Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protectionyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Chargingyes
Interior Trim in Textured Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Slate Greyyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Carmine Redyes
Interior Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnutyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Comfort Accessyes
Seat Belts in Mojave Beigeyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beigeyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyes
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brownyes
Central Tachometer in Carmine Redyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminumyes
Ionizeryes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Interior Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Interior Trim in Natural Olive Greyyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gumyes
Central Tachometer in Mojave Beigeyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Under Door Puddle Light Projectorsyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protectionyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Central Tachometer in Chalkyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Floor Mats with Leather Edgingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$107,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$107,300
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$107,300
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$107,300
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheelsyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Coloryes
Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision Appyes
Summer Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Redyes
Deletion of "GTS" Logo on Front Doorsyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designationyes
22" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Rear Wiper Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Heated Windshieldyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Coloryes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glassyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurumyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Alcantarayes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silveryes
Roof Rails in High Gloss Blackyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$107,300
Maximum cargo capacity60.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4954 lbs.
Gross weight6305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.9 degrees
Maximum payload1351 lbs.
Angle of departure23.7 degrees
Length194.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height65.5 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$107,300
Exterior Colors
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carmine Red
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Quartzite Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Carmine Red, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Chalk, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Slate Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$107,300
315/35R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
21 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$107,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$107,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.

