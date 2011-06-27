  1. Home
2020 Porsche Cayenne S Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.6/521.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower434 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Off-Road Packageyes
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiberyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mojave Beige/Blackyes
Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Grab Handles in Alcantarayes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlayyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Red/Chalkyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Mojave Beigeyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Seat Belts in Graphite Blueyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Deviated Color Selection - Black/Chalkyes
Interior Trim in Red Gumyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Textured Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Slate Greyyes
Preparation for Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Blueyes
Deviated Color Selection - Whiteyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Interior Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Yellowyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Preparation for Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnutyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Comfort Accessyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Mojave Beigeyes
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Off-Road Packageyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalk/Blackyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beigeyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyes
Deviated Color Selection - Orangeyes
Preparation for Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Deviated Color Selection - Graphite Blueyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Deviated Color Selection - Slate Greyyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyes
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brownyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminumyes
Ionizeryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Interior Trim in Natural Olive Greyyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gumyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Deviated Color Selection - Truffle Brownyes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalk/Bordeaux Redyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Greenyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheelsyes
19" Cayenne Wheelsyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
20" Cayenne Design Wheelsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Coloryes
Summer Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Redyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designationyes
Trailer Hitchyes
22" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)yes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transport Systemyes
SportDesign Front Fascia w/Lower Trim in Exterior Coloryes
Heated Windshieldyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)yes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glassyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Alcantarayes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryes
Model Designation in Satin Blackyes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Compass Display on Dashboardyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Clear Taillightsyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyes
Summer Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Blackyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
20" Cayenne Sport Wheelsyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurumyes
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Tire Valve in Blackyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silveryes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Roof Rails in High Gloss Blackyes
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black w/Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity60.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4740 lbs.
Gross weight6261 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.2 degrees
Maximum payload1521 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length193.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Height66.8 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Biscay Blue Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Quartzite Grey Metallic
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/50R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
