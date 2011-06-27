2019 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews
Poorly built . Even worse customer service
I have been having constant issues with the car . In 6 months and at about 6.5k miles , the car has been in the repair shop for over 30 days . The issues are serious. 1. Trunk opens randomly when car is in motion . Very dangerous issue . Worse , there is no error code . I was told by the dealership that Porsche knows there is an issue in some 2019 and possibly 2020 Cayennes but don’t have a fix yet. 2. Squeaky brakes . As another reviewer said , totally unacceptable in a 80-90k car . Worse, the dealers will tell you that it’s acceptable because it’s a race car and solution is to brake hard. 3. ACC and PAS have stopped working and service required message appeared twicr. Dealership has changed 4 modules and failed to fix the issue . Worse , they claim that Porsche Tech Line is not responsive. 4. Nav screen has gone black suddenly and doesn’t work until restarting vehicle many times. Do I have a lemon , possibly . The customer service has been poor until I talked about the Lemon Law. Overall , the ride is fantastic and I love the pickup , handling and responsiveness but it’s not worth the safety issues which could cause a serious accident. I would recommend staying away .
This SUV Begs to go Fast
We owned this 2019 Cayenne 3.0T Awd for close to 3 months. After initial Break-In. This car screams. We get to take it on a road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to Valley of Fire at Moapa. Cruising at 85mph seems like it’s moving at 55mph. The handling is so superb, like a smaller car. This SUV begs to go fast. This SUV likes to be cruising at 90+ mph and the 8 speed transmission keeps the RPM around 2K. At 95-100mph, the cabin is quiet with very little wind noise. Acceleration up the grades are just half throttle and when u look at the speedometer, your flying up at triple digits. Braking to slow down for traffic is effortless. Going through the turns, there are very little body roll. Interior have lots of leg room for both front and rear passengers. Seats are comfortable. Control layouts gets a little used to but once figured out. Everything is easy to navigate. This is Truly the Ultimate Family Sports SUV
From a woman's perspective!
Let me begin by saying, I don't know much about cars and this is my first Porsche purchase. I drove EVERY other mid-size luxury SUV and found the Cayenne to be the most fun to drove and that's ultimately why I bought it. When it came down to it for me....it was the Cayenne or the 2020 GLE Mercedes (I'm a REALTOR and needed a roomy back seat for clients). I think the technology was far superior and preferred in the Mercedes, but as one astute salesman said, "It's like driving a couch behind a steering wheel." I needed the comfort of an SUV but I wanted it to have the feel of a sports car. The Cayenne has the power and space of a truck, but with the new '19 design, drives like a sports car. SO FUN! I agree with all edmunds complaints. And living in Florida....the fan noise for the A/C (especially when I have clients in the car) is annoying. Here are my pet peeves (sharing in case Porsche is watching because I think I'm hooked for life!): I think it's dangerous that the car has to be on and gas running in order for the garage door opener function to work. Most people open the garage door first....then turn on their car. As a single woman, and for safety reasons, I always make sure I'm in my locked car before opening the garage door (so please don't tell me to use the wall switch). You can't do that in the Cayenne. After owning the car for a week, I left it outside overnight. When I woke up, the rotors looked rusted. I panicked and went onto a forum and learned you just need to drive it to kick off the rust. Nonetheless...disappointing but maybe there's no way around this. I wash/detail my own car/wheels every week myself...I don't like how the water drains. It rains every day in Florida in the summer and when I open doors (like the rear hatch), days later, water comes out. I have the attractive spyder wheels (they are a pain to clean by the way....do yourself a favor and buy the chemical guys' wheel woolies-best thing I ever did). But there is ALWAYS dirt kicked up by the wheels. I can wash my car, and later that day it looks like it needs to be washed/detailed again. For this reason, I wish I had driven to AZ to get the rhodium silver Cayenne I really wanted (I purchased the Biscay Blue in FL and it's VERY hard to keep clean although EVERYBODY raves about the color). The interior sleek black glass gets finger prints quickly; I keep a polishing cloth and spray in my console. As one other review said....when you slow down....the transmission gets clunky. I previously had a VW so I'm used to this. My number one frustration is the intrusive sound/security features. They can be heard while on the telephone by the person on the other line. I appreciate Porsche's concern for my safety....but these alarms are off the rails. During my first service, I'm going to see if there's anything they can do to shorten or terminate them. I work on a small Island. Sometimes I leave the office just to get to a house that's two blocks away, driving 15 mph. The seat belt reminder continues to SCREAM for MINUTES. I also find the warnings distracting while I drive. Once someone pulled out in front of me and the collision warning that flashed on my dash and the loud alarm, actually caused me to take my eyes off the road. I wish the seats were more comfortable...softer. They are pretty stiff. Also, when you're driving with the sunroof open...the air doesn't flow like it should. You get that helicopter sound.... I've only ever owned cars with sunroofs and never had this problem before. It's remedied by cracking the windows. I only share these complaints so that Porsche works on fixing them. I don't in any way regret the purchase. In short, you're buying what's under the hood. Everything else is nice but pretty expected in this price point. I have always preferred German engineering, I like the simplicity.
Point and shoot SUV
Unbelievable handling for a car of this size, that makes you feel it is smaller than it really is. Acceleration for the base model is more than adequate for my needs, making merging on the freeway effortless. Build and quality is immediately apparent when you enter this vehicle, just what you expect from Porsche. Me and my wife debate who gets to drive all the time. In this price segment for top tier SUV’s , there is no question the Cayenne is the right choice.
This is my 3rd Porsche. Previously owned a Boxster S and traded in a 2015 Macan S for the base 2019 Cayenne. Have put 4,000 miles on it over five months. Picked it over a Panamera. Likes are the interior which is the most comfortable and elegant I have seen. Actually prefer the Cayenne’s ZF transmission over the PDK in the Macan! The Macan was always sluggish to get the turbo to spin up. I always felt the programming was off. The handling and acceleration are top shelf. Reliability has been bulletproof and the Biscayne Blue get s many compliments Dislikes: The Macan could scroll through my favorite radio stations using the thumb ball on the steering wheel, and also adjust volume. Can’t do that on the Cayenne. Macan also displayed the speed limit on the dash. Again missing from Cayenne. I have completely given up on using my foot to get the rear to open. It has never worked for me, and when the dealer tried it, most of the time they couldn’t get it to open either.
