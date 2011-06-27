2019 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews

JCFloridaGirl , 08/11/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

36 of 38 people found this review helpful

Let me begin by saying, I don't know much about cars and this is my first Porsche purchase. I drove EVERY other mid-size luxury SUV and found the Cayenne to be the most fun to drove and that's ultimately why I bought it. When it came down to it for me....it was the Cayenne or the 2020 GLE Mercedes (I'm a REALTOR and needed a roomy back seat for clients). I think the technology was far superior and preferred in the Mercedes, but as one astute salesman said, "It's like driving a couch behind a steering wheel." I needed the comfort of an SUV but I wanted it to have the feel of a sports car. The Cayenne has the power and space of a truck, but with the new '19 design, drives like a sports car. SO FUN! I agree with all edmunds complaints. And living in Florida....the fan noise for the A/C (especially when I have clients in the car) is annoying. Here are my pet peeves (sharing in case Porsche is watching because I think I'm hooked for life!): I think it's dangerous that the car has to be on and gas running in order for the garage door opener function to work. Most people open the garage door first....then turn on their car. As a single woman, and for safety reasons, I always make sure I'm in my locked car before opening the garage door (so please don't tell me to use the wall switch). You can't do that in the Cayenne. After owning the car for a week, I left it outside overnight. When I woke up, the rotors looked rusted. I panicked and went onto a forum and learned you just need to drive it to kick off the rust. Nonetheless...disappointing but maybe there's no way around this. I wash/detail my own car/wheels every week myself...I don't like how the water drains. It rains every day in Florida in the summer and when I open doors (like the rear hatch), days later, water comes out. I have the attractive spyder wheels (they are a pain to clean by the way....do yourself a favor and buy the chemical guys' wheel woolies-best thing I ever did). But there is ALWAYS dirt kicked up by the wheels. I can wash my car, and later that day it looks like it needs to be washed/detailed again. For this reason, I wish I had driven to AZ to get the rhodium silver Cayenne I really wanted (I purchased the Biscay Blue in FL and it's VERY hard to keep clean although EVERYBODY raves about the color). The interior sleek black glass gets finger prints quickly; I keep a polishing cloth and spray in my console. As one other review said....when you slow down....the transmission gets clunky. I previously had a VW so I'm used to this. My number one frustration is the intrusive sound/security features. They can be heard while on the telephone by the person on the other line. I appreciate Porsche's concern for my safety....but these alarms are off the rails. During my first service, I'm going to see if there's anything they can do to shorten or terminate them. I work on a small Island. Sometimes I leave the office just to get to a house that's two blocks away, driving 15 mph. The seat belt reminder continues to SCREAM for MINUTES. I also find the warnings distracting while I drive. Once someone pulled out in front of me and the collision warning that flashed on my dash and the loud alarm, actually caused me to take my eyes off the road. I wish the seats were more comfortable...softer. They are pretty stiff. Also, when you're driving with the sunroof open...the air doesn't flow like it should. You get that helicopter sound.... I've only ever owned cars with sunroofs and never had this problem before. It's remedied by cracking the windows. I only share these complaints so that Porsche works on fixing them. I don't in any way regret the purchase. In short, you're buying what's under the hood. Everything else is nice but pretty expected in this price point. I have always preferred German engineering, I like the simplicity.