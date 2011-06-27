  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. 2019 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$124,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$124,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$124,600
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$124,600
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque567 lb-ft @ 1960 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$124,600
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$124,600
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yes
European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)yes
European Delivery (Leipzig)yes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yes
Smoking Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Off-Road Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$124,600
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$124,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$124,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$124,600
Interior Trim in Leather Interior Coloryes
Compass/Sport Chrono Dial in Mojave Beigeyes
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlayyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Seat Belts in Graphite Blueyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Compass/Sport Chrono Dial in Whiteyes
Interior Trim in Red Gumyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Interior Trim in Textured Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Slate Greyyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnutyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Comfort Accessyes
Seat Belts in Mojave Beigeyes
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Off-Road Packageyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyes
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brownyes
Ionizeryes
Interior Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Interior Trim in Natural Olive Greyyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gumyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Compass/Sport Chrono Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$124,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$124,600
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$124,600
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$124,600
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Roof Rails in Satin Aluminumyes
Roof Rails in Satin Aluminum w/Roof Transport Systemyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Side Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)yes
Head-Up Displayyes
Heated Windshieldyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Deviated Coloryes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)yes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glassyes
Deletion of Model Logoyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Alcantarayes
Summer Performance Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Towing Package w/out Tow Ballyes
Tinted Taillightsyes
Compass Display on Dashboardyes
Roof Rails in High Gloss Blackyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
SportDesign Packageyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$124,600
Maximum cargo capacity59.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4796 lbs.
Gross weight6470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.3 degrees
Maximum payload1674 lbs.
Angle of departure20.4 degrees
Length194.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$124,600
Exterior Colors
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Biscay Blue Metallic
  • Quartzite Grey Metallic
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$124,600
315/35R Z tiresyes
All season tiresyes
21 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$124,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$124,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

Related 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars