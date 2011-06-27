  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. 2019 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Porsche Cayenne Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Cayenne
More about the 2019 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)450.3/545.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,700
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yes
Driver Memory Packageyes
European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)yes
Premium Packageyes
European Delivery (Leipzig)yes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yes
Smoking Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Off-Road Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,700
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Interior Trim in Leather Interior Coloryes
Compass/Sport Chrono Dial in Mojave Beigeyes
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlayyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Ambient Lightingyes
Seat Belts in Graphite Blueyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Compass/Sport Chrono Dial in Whiteyes
Interior Trim in Red Gumyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Interior Trim in Textured Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Slate Greyyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnutyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Comfort Accessyes
Seat Belts in Mojave Beigeyes
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Off-Road Packageyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyes
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brownyes
Ionizeryes
Interior Trim in Natural Olive Greyyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gumyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Compass/Sport Chrono Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,700
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in Exterior Coloryes
LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Roof Rails in Satin Aluminumyes
20" Cayenne Design Wheelsyes
Roof Rails in Satin Aluminum w/Roof Transport Systemyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Side Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
20" Cayenne Sport Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)yes
Head-Up Displayyes
Heated Windshieldyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Deviated Coloryes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glassyes
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Deletion of Model Logoyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Alcantarayes
Summer Performance Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
19" Cayenne S Wheelsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Towing Package w/out Tow Ballyes
Tinted Taillightsyes
Compass Display on Dashboardyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Roof Rails in High Gloss Blackyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
SportDesign Packageyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Maximum cargo capacity60.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4377 lbs.
Gross weight6239 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.2 degrees
Maximum payload1862 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length193.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Height66.8 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Exterior Colors
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Biscay Blue Metallic
  • Quartzite Grey Metallic
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,700
All season tiresyes
275/50R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

Related 2019 Porsche Cayenne Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars