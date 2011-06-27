Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS Features & Specs

  1. Home
2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Cayenne
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.4/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower440 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Comfort Lighting Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Porsche Charge-O-Mat Proyes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Door Lever Surround in Leatheryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Seats w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Connect Plusyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Upper Dash Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Car Care Kityes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Blackyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
12V Cooling Bagyes
Luggage Compartment Liner, Flatyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Cargo Managementyes
Compass on Dashboardyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Interior Package Black High-Glossyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Ski Bagyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Rear-view Mirror in Leatheryes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyes
Leather Care Kityes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Preparation for Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Ignition Starter Switch Paintedyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Leatheryes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Front Seat Console in Leatheryes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brownyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Loadspace Partitionyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Dark Walnut Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Upper Dash Dial in Whiteyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Luggage Nets, Loadspace Floor and Sidesyes
Porsche Bluetooth Headphonesyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Footrest for Rear Passenger Compartmentyes
Grab Handles in Carbon Fiberyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Carbon Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Luggage Compartment Liner, Highyes
Upper Dash Dial in Garnet Redyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Snow Chainsyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
19" Cayenne Turbo Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Deletion of GTS Model Designation on Side Doorsyes
Ski/Snowboard Holder, Pull-Outyes
Extended Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Memory Packageyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transport Systemyes
Indoor Car Coveryes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted in Exterior Color w/Arch Extensionsyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Outdoor Car Coveryes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Wheel Spacers, 5mm (Front and Rear)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
18" Cayenne S Wheelsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Air Intake Grilles Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels in Platinum Satinyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Black w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Bicycle Rackyes
Wheel Care Kityes
Heated Windshield w/Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Holderyes
19" Cayenne Design II Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Roof Spoiler Separation Edge Paintedyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 11.3 cu. ft.yes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crestyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Bagyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 18.3 cu. ft.yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Exterior Package in Matte Aluminumyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 11.3 cu. ft.yes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallic w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintedyes
20" RS Spyder Design Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.yes
Panorama Roof Systemyes
19" Cayenne Sport Classic Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Platinum Satin w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
19" Cayenne Sport Classic Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set, Platinum Satinyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity60.2 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Black
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • White
  • Purpurite Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Cream, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Rhodium Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Carmine Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Cohiba Brown, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/45R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
