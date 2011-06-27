Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Wayne , 06/10/2018 S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I got the car last year and had driven it for about 8000 miles. For interior, Cayenne hybrid build quality is great. The car had practicality in mind without overdone and over engineering. I would consider MB interior are overdone with too much distraction, Tesla features are over-engineering. I am OK with some of the plastic on the switches. That's how you keep the weight down. It is not Rolls or Bentley nonetheless. For performance, the acceleration is good(about 5.4s from 0-60). Brake is very sensitive. For reliability, I expect Porsche reliability is great. So far, no problem what-so-ever from my car. So, I will consider it excellent. This car has a very steep learning curve, it can achieve most of the stuff it promised, but you just need to take some time to learn and understand how this machine work. For example, one reviewer complain that the in-car navigation cannot be cancelled. Actually, it can be cancelled pretty easily. just wave you hand in front of the navigation. The proximity sensor will bring up optional choice to cancel the current destination. Climate control is automatic. you can turn off the AC with the AC button. Heat will come-in automatically once you set the temperature. So, I am very pleased with its comfort during the harsh winter. Fuel economy is also great if you know how to use it, cruise control on high speed can save you a lot of fuel, especially during downhill and soft braking. I only refilled my tank 6 times from initial 100 miles in odometer(I admit I charge my car a lot). 1 tank of fuel supposed to last for 400 miles only. I especially like the full electric mode that is literally like a second set of engine that you can use in most light weight short distant city driving. With my current driving habit, I expect this car to last for a long time. Porsche engineering is up there, you got what you pay for, for such powerful and complicated machine, you have got to take some time to learn how to use it properly. One last thing I want to say is, Cayenne hybrid is like having an option to drive a hybrid or a Porsche. If you drive like a hybrid, it delivers great fuel economy and quiet comfort, don't expect super fast acceleration and exciting throttle noise in this mode. If you drive like a Porsche under sport plus mode, it deliver great handling and good acceleration, but the fuel economy will not be good(~23mpg in pure gas engine). With Porsche, you are the driver with options.