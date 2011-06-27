Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews
Great vehicle
2/2019 update: Edmunds asked for an update from the 17,060 odometer reading. It now has 19,810 miles on odometer. Fuel average is now at 15.3 mpg, using 93 octane, with a 50/50 mix of city and highway. Oil additions are now at an average of needing a half-quart of Mobil 1 0w-40 added every 946 miles, but 1 standard deviation is 513 miles; the lowest it has gone before needing a half quart added was 356 miles and the longest was 2084 miles - 2nd longest was 1511 miles. There have been no maintenance issues yet. We traded in our '12 Turbo (500 hp) for this used but certified '16. Both the '12 and '16 had/have the sport chrono pkg. The buttons on the center console area are very easy to use. This vehicle has been fantastic to drive. With 520 hp, it accelerates 0-60 in about 4.2 seconds and there is zero turbo lag at any time. One big advantage of this model is the buttons on the console that allow the climate for driver or passenger to have air flow exactly as they wish in any combination of air flow outlets. The Bose sound is very good, way better than the Harmon Kardon in our two Mercedes cars (wagon and CLS) that have the weakest bass sound ever. The navigation system works well - this car doesn't have voice control (note: Mercedes nav is horrible). Heated steering wheel is very comfortable in the winter. The 15.6 mpg over the 8900 miles I've been tracking it on a spreadsheet is 0.3 mpg less than what the trip computer has calculated. The EPA, which always overstates mpg, has it rated as 14/21 for city/hwy. It requires 93 octane like all Porsches, so if you live in an area where 91 octane is the highest available, the ECU will not nearly give you the acceleration performance that this car could give you. Reliability has been fine so far (expect to pay about $2K when the front brakes (rotors and pads) are replaced). There is no oil dipstick; once the car has been driven around 10 miles, a dash view of oil level can be seen in a submenu. This has averaged needing a half-quart of Mobil 1 0w-40 added every 870 miles, which is about normal for their twin turbo V-8. Cargo space in the rear is fine for us - it carries a few golf bags, etc. and has WAY more trunk capacity than the Macan or Audi Q5. While I'd love a Macan, they're just too small in the cargo area and the front leg area is too short for me. One problem with Cayennes is removing the retractable cargo cover shade entirely out of the bracket that holds it in place. It is a ridiculously tough chore! This '16 has the sport exhaust option and the sound is quite exciting outside the vehicle, but you barely hear it inside - it sounds much more thrilling on this V-8 than on the Cayenne V-6 loaner I got. While we have a locking differential control, we've only used it a couple of times while clambering up a snowy, pine-covered trail to a camp. If you really need that go anywhere capability, I'd guess the Range Rover would be the one to get. This came with summer tires - as soon as it got cold I took them off and put on all-season tires on the 21 inch wheels. The ride would be a bit more comfortable on rougher roads with smaller wheels. The LED low beam headlights have a sharp cutoff - I'd prefer them to light up more of the road in front of us. There is an extremely annoying start/stop function - even though we turn it off, the '16 resets itself to "on" each time the engine is turned off. That split second, when you don't realize the start/stop is functioning and you're turning left while seeing oncoming traffic, and you'll understand what I mean. You're saving a few cents a week in gas but the starter is being used 20 times a day - what'll that Porsche starter cost to replace after the warranty is up? This has parking sensors front and rear that work very well (those in our Mercedes are useless), and the blind spot monitors are good too. Fortunately, the cruise control is NOT the adaptive option - I do not like those. Heated and ventilated seats work very well in front - the rear only has the base heated seats. Transmission has worked flawlessly so far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Its a Porsche for a reason
I have had this vehicle for almost a year now coming from a bigger and somewhat slower SUV ( Full-Size Range Rover) this Porsche is a performance vehicle and once you step on the gas you feel it. The breaking system is unbelievable precise (also very expensive to replace via the dealer) the infotainment and interior design is that of airplane if your familiar Porsche then its pretty easy if not it could get confusing. Sometimes I wish the in dash screen could be a little bigger. For the size of the Cayenne the trunk space is kind of disappointing barely can hold anything . I was so use to my range rover being a rough off road vehicle so nyc potholes didnt really bother as the air suspension would absorb the bulk of it in the Porsche the suspension is more tuned for performance so I feel more of the road while driving.The handling on this vehicle decent its not better than BMW around corners but does a good job All in all its a great performance SUV for a good price just a little pricey on maintenance if I were to do it all over again I probably would go up a model to the S or GTS thats just the inner speed demon in me though
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The SUV Sports Car
Have 45 K miles on my 2016 Porsche Cayenne. Completely pleased. Check up's tend to be more expensive than other cars but this car is worth every penny. Built like a tank, it is the Swiss Army Knife of vehicles. I tow several boats with it, drive in dirt fields, and fly down the interstate. LED headlights are some of the best I have seen and it drives like a sports car with confident handling.
- Performance
- Comfort
Cayenne
I will NOT buy another new Porsche as they are all Turbos now. Only problem has been premature leather seat wear (quite common), sport exhaust corrosion and tail light delamination/quality concerns. Porsche addressed all free of charge to me replacing nearly $4,000 in parts under warranty. Otherwise no mechanical issues at all at 40,000 miles. Original tires near end of life. Otherwise incredibly reliable. Quality of parts just not there, especially when costs are considered. I will not keep it much longer as maintenance costs will simply be too high for what it is. Dealer wants $100 to mount one tire, $400 for an alignment, $350 for an oil change, $2,000 for a tune-up that consists of about $300 in parts. Brakes are multi-thousand dollar repairs per axle! Yet the quality of these parts are sub par to Japanese autos!!!! Is it fast and does it handle great? Yes. But, so do cars half the price that are much easier on the wallet to maintain.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
OMG What were they thinking?
We repaired a 2016 Porsche that was purchased in the fall of 2015. This car has so many design flaws that a light hit to the rear end and the car should be totaled. It's engineering is so poor that they put the battery under the seat and access to exhaust required too much labor to include removal of a body panel. The seat just from a mediocre accident caused the rear passenger seats bolt that secures them to the floor break. Mind you the airbags did not even go off in this accident. That same tap to the rear caused a total of 4700.00 worth of mechanical damage due to the horror story of engineering. Take a pass on buying this it is going to be a Fix or Repair Daily vehicle. Being in the VW family should we have expected anything less?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne SUV info
