  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,300
See Cayenne Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)501.6/633.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,300
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,300
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,300
Driver Memory Packageyes
Comfort Lighting Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
Infotainment Package w/HD Radioyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,300
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,300
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,300
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,300
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Door Lever Surround in Leatheryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyes
Seats w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Ski Bagyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Compass Display on Dashboardyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Standard Interioryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Leatheryes
Telephone Module w/Bluetooth Handsetyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Front Seat Console in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Display Surround in Leatheryes
Grab Handles in Dark Walnutyes
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brownyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Electronic Logbookyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Dark Walnut Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Natural Leather Interioryes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Grab Handles in Carbon Fiberyes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Grab Handles in Natural Oliveyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Upper Dash Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Grab Handles in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Online Servicesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interioryes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Belts in Cognacyes
Cargo Managementyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Rear-view Mirror in Leatheryes
Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Grab Handles in Anthracite Birchyes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Upper Dash Dial in Whiteyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Carbon Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Upper Dash Dial in Garnet Redyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,300
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,300
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Memory Packageyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)yes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transport Systemyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Black w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted in Exterior Color w/Arch Extensionsyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Summer Performance Tires for 18" Wheelsyes
Wheel Spacers, 5mm (Front and Rear)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirtsyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear)yes
Tinted LED Headlightsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipesyes
18" Cayenne S Wheelsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels in Platinum Satinyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Black w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Heated Windshield w/Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Roof Spoiler Separation Edge Paintedyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
Rocker Panels w/Aluminum Finishyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Moonroofyes
Panorama Roof Systemyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
SportDesign Package w/Side Skirtsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
19" Cayenne Turbo Wheelsyes
Wheel Spacers, 17mm (Rear)yes
21" Sport Classic Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Platinum Satin w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,300
Maximum cargo capacity62.9 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight4488 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,300
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Umber Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Peridot Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Palladium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Cream, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Black/Cohiba Brown, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Cayenne Inventory

Related Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles