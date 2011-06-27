  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Cayenne
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque553 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower520 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
585 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Door Lever Surround in Leatheryes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Seats w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Grab Handles in Natural Oliveyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Upper Dash Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Grab Handles in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Online Servicesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interioryes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Cargo Managementyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Interior Package Black High-Glossyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Ski Bagyes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Rear-view Mirror in Leatheryes
Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Compass Display on Dashboardyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Leatheryes
Telephone Module w/Bluetooth Handsetyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Front Seat Console in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Display Surround in Leatheryes
Grab Handles in Dark Walnutyes
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brownyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Grab Handles in Anthracite Birchyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Dark Walnut Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Upper Dash Dial in Whiteyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Natural Leather Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Grab Handles in Carbon Fiberyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Voice Controlyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Carbon Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Upper Dash Dial in Garnet Redyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Black w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyes
Heated Windshield w/Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Roof Spoiler Separation Edge Paintedyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
Rocker Panels w/Aluminum Finishyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)yes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transport Systemyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Black w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted in Exterior Color w/Arch Extensionsyes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Wheel Spacers, 5mm (Front and Rear)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirtsyes
Panorama Roof Systemyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yes
Tinted LED Headlightsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
SportDesign Package w/Side Skirtsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
20" Collapsible Spare Tireyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipesyes
Wheel Spacers, 17mm (Rear)yes
21" Sport Classic Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Platinum Satin w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels in Platinum Satinyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity60.2 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight4817 lbs.
Gross weight6382 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Height67.0 in.
Maximum payload1565 lbs.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Umber Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Peridot Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Palladium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Cream, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Black/Cohiba Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
265/50R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
