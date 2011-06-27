Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cayenne SUV
GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,857*
Total Cash Price
$46,387
Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,857*
Total Cash Price
$46,387
Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,230*
Total Cash Price
$40,178
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,431*
Total Cash Price
$51,500
Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,535*
Total Cash Price
$53,692
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,391*
Total Cash Price
$36,525
Cayenne Hybrid
S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,127*
Total Cash Price
$37,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cayenne SUV GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,303
|$6,149
|Maintenance
|$4,561
|$3,405
|$1,678
|$144
|$5,706
|$15,493
|Repairs
|$2,496
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,100
|$3,336
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,478
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,711
|Financing
|$2,494
|$2,007
|$1,485
|$930
|$337
|$7,252
|Depreciation
|$8,496
|$5,610
|$4,935
|$4,374
|$3,927
|$27,342
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,213
|$17,546
|$14,947
|$12,637
|$17,515
|$86,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cayenne SUV Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,303
|$6,149
|Maintenance
|$4,561
|$3,405
|$1,678
|$144
|$5,706
|$15,493
|Repairs
|$2,496
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,100
|$3,336
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,478
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,711
|Financing
|$2,494
|$2,007
|$1,485
|$930
|$337
|$7,252
|Depreciation
|$8,496
|$5,610
|$4,935
|$4,374
|$3,927
|$27,342
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,213
|$17,546
|$14,947
|$12,637
|$17,515
|$86,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cayenne SUV Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$5,326
|Maintenance
|$3,950
|$2,949
|$1,453
|$124
|$4,942
|$13,419
|Repairs
|$2,162
|$2,311
|$2,493
|$2,685
|$2,890
|$12,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,146
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,349
|Financing
|$2,160
|$1,738
|$1,286
|$805
|$292
|$6,281
|Depreciation
|$7,359
|$4,859
|$4,275
|$3,788
|$3,401
|$23,682
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,972
|$15,198
|$12,946
|$10,945
|$15,170
|$75,230
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cayenne SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,286
|$1,324
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,447
|$6,827
|Maintenance
|$5,063
|$3,780
|$1,863
|$159
|$6,335
|$17,201
|Repairs
|$2,771
|$2,962
|$3,195
|$3,442
|$3,704
|$16,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,751
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,010
|Financing
|$2,769
|$2,228
|$1,648
|$1,032
|$374
|$8,051
|Depreciation
|$9,433
|$6,228
|$5,479
|$4,856
|$4,360
|$30,356
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,882
|$19,481
|$16,594
|$14,030
|$19,445
|$96,431
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cayenne SUV Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,341
|$1,380
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,508
|$7,118
|Maintenance
|$5,279
|$3,941
|$1,942
|$166
|$6,605
|$17,933
|Repairs
|$2,889
|$3,088
|$3,331
|$3,588
|$3,862
|$16,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,868
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,138
|Financing
|$2,887
|$2,323
|$1,718
|$1,076
|$390
|$8,394
|Depreciation
|$9,834
|$6,493
|$5,712
|$5,063
|$4,545
|$31,648
|Fuel
|$2,928
|$3,016
|$3,106
|$3,200
|$3,296
|$15,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,026
|$20,310
|$17,300
|$14,627
|$20,273
|$100,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cayenne SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$939
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,842
|Maintenance
|$3,591
|$2,681
|$1,321
|$113
|$4,493
|$12,199
|Repairs
|$1,965
|$2,101
|$2,266
|$2,441
|$2,627
|$11,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,951
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,135
|Financing
|$1,964
|$1,580
|$1,169
|$732
|$265
|$5,710
|Depreciation
|$6,690
|$4,417
|$3,886
|$3,444
|$3,092
|$21,529
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,065
|$13,816
|$11,769
|$9,950
|$13,791
|$68,391
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cayenne Hybrid S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,067
|$5,036
|Maintenance
|$3,735
|$2,788
|$1,374
|$118
|$4,673
|$12,687
|Repairs
|$2,044
|$2,185
|$2,357
|$2,539
|$2,732
|$11,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,029
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,220
|Financing
|$2,043
|$1,643
|$1,216
|$761
|$276
|$5,938
|Depreciation
|$6,958
|$4,594
|$4,041
|$3,582
|$3,216
|$22,390
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,828
|$14,369
|$12,240
|$10,348
|$14,343
|$71,127
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Cayenne
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Porsche Cayenne in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019