Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$95,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$95,500
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$95,500
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower440 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$95,500
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$95,500
Infotainment Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$95,500
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$95,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$95,500
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$95,500
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Door Lever Surround in Leatheryes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Carmine Redyes
Seats w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Grab Handles in Natural Oliveyes
Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Upper Dash Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Online Servicesyes
Grab Handles in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Seat Belts in Cognacyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Cargo Managementyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Interior Package Black High-Glossyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Ski Bagyes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Rear-view Mirror in Leatheryes
Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Compass Display on Instrument Panelyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Front Seat Console in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Seat Belts in Rhodium Silveryes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Display Surround in Leatheryes
Grab Handles in Dark Walnutyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Electronic Logbookyes
Grab Handles in Anthracite Birchyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Dark Walnut Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Tachometer in Rhodium Silveryes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Upper Dash Dial in Whiteyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/HD Radio Receiveryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Grab Handles in Carbon Fiberyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Tachometer in Carmine Redyes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Carbon Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Upper Dash Dial in Garnet Redyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$95,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$95,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$95,500
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$95,500
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Deletion of Model Designation on Side Doorsyes
Sport Exhaust System in Silveryes
Heated Windshield w/Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Memory Packageyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted w/Arch Extensionyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transport Systemyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Wheel Spacers, 5mm (Front and Rear)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Panorama Roof Systemyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
20" Collapsible Spare Tireyes
19" Cayenne Turbo Wheelsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels in Platinum Satinyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$95,500
Maximum cargo capacity60.2 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight4642 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$95,500
Exterior Colors
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Umber Metallic
  • White
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Peridot Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black w/Rhodium Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Carmine Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Saddle Brown, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$95,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/45R20 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$95,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$95,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
