Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$113,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$113,600
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque553 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower520 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$113,600
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Premium Packageyes
Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$113,600
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$113,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$113,600
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Door Lever Surround in Leatheryes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Seats w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Grab Handles in Natural Oliveyes
Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Upper Dash Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Online Servicesyes
Grab Handles in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interioryes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Seat Belts in Cognacyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Cargo Managementyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Compass Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Interior Package Black High-Glossyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Ski Bagyes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Rear-view Mirror in Leatheryes
Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Compass Display on Instrument Panelyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Front Seat Console in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Display Surround in Leatheryes
Grab Handles in Dark Walnutyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Electronic Logbookyes
Grab Handles in Anthracite Birchyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Dark Walnut Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Luxor Beigeyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Upper Dash Dial in Whiteyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Natural Leather Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Grab Handles in Carbon Fiberyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Carbon Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Upper Dash Dial in Garnet Redyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$113,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,600
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyes
Heated Windshield w/Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Rocker Panels w/Aluminum Finishyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)yes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted w/Arch Extensionyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transport Systemyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Black w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Wheel Spacers, 5mm (Front and Rear)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Panorama Roof Systemyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
20" Collapsible Spare Tireyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Wheel Spacers, 17mm (Rear)yes
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels in Platinum Satinyes
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Maximum cargo capacity60.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4817 lbs.
Gross weight6382 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1565 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Exterior Colors
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Umber Metallic
  • White
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Peridot Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$113,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
265/50R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$113,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
