  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,700
See Cayenne Inventory
Starting MSRP
$74,100
See Cayenne Inventory
Starting MSRP
$113,600
See Cayenne Inventory
Engine TypeDieselGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG232017
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Center locking differentialyesnono
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg17/24 mpg14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)528.0/765.6 mi.448.8/633.6 mi.369.6/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG232017
Fuel typeDiesel fuelPremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm406 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm553 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.6 l4.8 l
direct injection (diesel)yesnono
Horsepower240 hp @ 3500 rpm420 hp @ 6000 rpm520 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.39.1 ft.39.1 ft.
Valves242432
Base engine typeDieselGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V8
direct injectionnoyesyes
Valve timingnoVariableVariable
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesno
cornering lightsnonoyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
adaptive headlightsnonoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnonoyes
LED headlampnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Driver Memory Packageyesnono
Infotainment Packageyesyesno
Premium Packageyesyesyes
Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Light Comfort Packageyesnono
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyesyesyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesno
Premium Package Plusyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
100 watts stereo outputyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
electric power steeringnoyesyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Sun Visors in Leatheryesyesyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyesyesyes
Door Lever Surround in Leatheryesyesyes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Seats w/Deviated Stitchingyesyesyes
Grab Handles in Natural Oliveyesyesyes
Grab Handles in Leatheryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Upper Dash Dial in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Online Servicesyesyesyes
Grab Handles in Yachting Mahoganyyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyesyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yesyesno
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Interior Package Paintedyesyesyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Cognacyesyesyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Gear Selectoryesyesyes
Cargo Managementyesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Telephone Moduleyesyesyes
Compass Dial in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyesyesno
Carbon Interior Packageyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyesyesyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Ski Bagyesyesyes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Wireless Internet Accessyesyesyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyesyesno
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Rear-view Mirror in Leatheryesyesyes
Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyesyesyes
Leather Interior Packageyesyesyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Standard Interioryesyesno
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyesyesyes
Compass Display on Instrument Panelyesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyesyesno
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Compass Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Front Seat Console in Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Belts in Espressoyesyesyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Display Surround in Leatheryesyesyes
Grab Handles in Dark Walnutyesyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyesyesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yesyesyes
Electronic Logbookyesyesyes
Grab Handles in Anthracite Birchyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Whiteyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Dark Walnut Interior Package including Gear Selectoryesyesyes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Gear Selectoryesyesyes
Air Vents in Leatheryesyesyes
Porsche Entry and Driveyesyesyes
Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Gear Selectoryesyesyes
Upper Dash Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Natural Leather Interioryesyesyes
Seat Heating (Front)yesyesno
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Packageyesyesyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyesyesyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyesyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/HD Radio Receiveryesyesno
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyesyesyes
Grab Handles in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyesyesyes
Voice Controlyesyesyes
Carbon Interior Package including Gear Selectoryesyesyes
Upper Dash Dial in Garnet Redyesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayesyesno
Porsche Car Connectyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)noyesyes
4-Zone Climate Controlnoyesyes
Interior Package Black High-Glossnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesno
14 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
premium leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
sport front seatsnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
14 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyesyesyes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyesyesyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyesyesyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Running Boardsyesyesyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Memory Packageyesyesno
Rocker Panels w/Aluminum Finishyesyesyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyesyesyes
Roof Rails in Blackyesyesyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyesnoyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesno
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted w/Arch Extensionyesyesyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyesyesyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transport Systemyesyesyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Black w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyesyesyes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyesyesyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyesyesno
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayesyesyes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyesyesyes
Summer Performance Tires for 18" Wheelsyesyesno
Wheel Spacers, 5mm (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Soft Close Doorsyesyesyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear)yesnono
Electric Slide/Tilt Moonroofyesnono
Panorama Roof Systemyesyesyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yesyesyes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyesyesyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesyes
19" Cayenne Turbo Wheelsyesyesno
18" Cayenne S Wheelsyesnono
Wheel Spacers, 17mm (Rear)yesyesyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyesyesyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels in Platinum Satinyesyesyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsyesnono
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yesyesyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesno
Heated Windshield w/Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassnoyesyes
18" Cayenne Wheelsnoyesno
20" Collapsible Spare Tirenonoyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)nonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Maximum cargo capacity62.9 cu.ft.62.9 cu.ft.60.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4652 lbs.4597 lbs.4817 lbs.
Gross weight6327 lbs.6305 lbs.6382 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.23.6 cu.ft.23.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees26.0 degrees26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1675 lbs.1708 lbs.1565 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees24.5 degrees24.5 degrees
Length191.1 in.191.1 in.191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.7716 lbs.7716 lbs.
Height67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.114.0 in.114.0 in.
Width78.7 in.78.7 in.78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Exterior Colors
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Umber Metallic
  • White
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Peridot Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Umber Metallic
  • White
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Peridot Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Umber Metallic
  • White
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Peridot Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
255/55R18 tiresyesnono
All season tiresyesnono
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
265/50R19 tiresnoyesyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Performance tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Starting MSRP
$74,100
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Cayenne InventorySee Cayenne InventorySee Cayenne Inventory

Related Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles