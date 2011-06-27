Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews

BillR , 04/14/2016 Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

This is the 3.0 Diesel. Bought new Aug 2014 4 weeks later left me stranded 150 miles from home (bad computer connector) Terrible and expensive dealer service. I've had it to 3 different dealers, all pretty much the same. $300. for an oil change, $300 for wheel alignment. Porsche requires oil changes every 5,000 miles but Audi requires oil changes every 10,000 mile on the same engine which Audi makes. My Cayenne has the Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS). The system has great features but are dangerous on hilly terrain. The headlights have a sharp cutoff at the top of the beam so when you approach a hill, you can't see beyond the base of the hill. I drive in an area with a lot of wildlife and I have to drive slowly, that's not what I bought a Porsche for. Dealer says the lights are per factory specs and they can't do anything about them. Porsche refuses to do anything. Another issue Porsche refuses to do anything about, the speedometer reads high, between 6% and 8%. The dealers tell me all Cayennes read the same as mine. Quite a scam, people think they are getting much better gas mileage and everyone gets shorted on their warranty (odometer shows over 50,000 miles but you actually only have 47,000 miles. On the plus side, it rides and handles great and has the best seats I've ever had. It pulls my 6,000+ pound boat with ease. Mileage on the diesel is great (I get around 30 mpg highway factoring in the odometer error but $600. in oil changes in 10,000 miles more than negates the advantage over the gas engine. They have not corrected the pollution issue with my diesel yet so I don't know what affect it will have on my mileage or use of adblue. Update, they have performed the Diesel fix to make the vehicle compliant with emission standards. The engine still runs well but the transmission is not as responsive as it was so you don't get the instant surge of power as before. The vehicle has been 100% reliable since it stranded me a month after purchase. Porsche still refuses to do anything about the unsafe headlights and the grossly inaccurate odometer and speedometer. Porsche got caught in one scam (Dieselgate) but is still getting away with the inaccurate speedometers and odometers so people think they are going faster and getting better mileage than they really are.