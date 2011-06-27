Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews
DieselNice but...
This is the 3.0 Diesel. Bought new Aug 2014 4 weeks later left me stranded 150 miles from home (bad computer connector) Terrible and expensive dealer service. I've had it to 3 different dealers, all pretty much the same. $300. for an oil change, $300 for wheel alignment. Porsche requires oil changes every 5,000 miles but Audi requires oil changes every 10,000 mile on the same engine which Audi makes. My Cayenne has the Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS). The system has great features but are dangerous on hilly terrain. The headlights have a sharp cutoff at the top of the beam so when you approach a hill, you can't see beyond the base of the hill. I drive in an area with a lot of wildlife and I have to drive slowly, that's not what I bought a Porsche for. Dealer says the lights are per factory specs and they can't do anything about them. Porsche refuses to do anything. Another issue Porsche refuses to do anything about, the speedometer reads high, between 6% and 8%. The dealers tell me all Cayennes read the same as mine. Quite a scam, people think they are getting much better gas mileage and everyone gets shorted on their warranty (odometer shows over 50,000 miles but you actually only have 47,000 miles. On the plus side, it rides and handles great and has the best seats I've ever had. It pulls my 6,000+ pound boat with ease. Mileage on the diesel is great (I get around 30 mpg highway factoring in the odometer error but $600. in oil changes in 10,000 miles more than negates the advantage over the gas engine. They have not corrected the pollution issue with my diesel yet so I don't know what affect it will have on my mileage or use of adblue. Update, they have performed the Diesel fix to make the vehicle compliant with emission standards. The engine still runs well but the transmission is not as responsive as it was so you don't get the instant surge of power as before. The vehicle has been 100% reliable since it stranded me a month after purchase. Porsche still refuses to do anything about the unsafe headlights and the grossly inaccurate odometer and speedometer. Porsche got caught in one scam (Dieselgate) but is still getting away with the inaccurate speedometers and odometers so people think they are going faster and getting better mileage than they really are.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Treat yourself to the best!
The Cayenne S with the 400 HP V8 is hard to find. It has much more power than the V6 and is only 1 mpg less than the V6!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
One of the best
I've owned a few luxury SUV's but I have always felt they were lacking in one area or another. Be it reliability or overall features and style. I can't complain with the Porsche. What I consider flaws or poor design are so insignificant overall that I can't be bothered writing about it. This is a magnificent machine with incredible pedigree and quality. If you are on the fence about purchasing one just simply walk into the dealership and open and close the door. You will instantly feel how well built this vehicle is. The performance is great and the comfort of the seats is beyond anything I have ever owned. If you can stretch the budget to afford one then you are in for a real treat!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2014 Porsche Cayenne
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fast, responsive luxury - awkward Navigation...
...Too hot in summer. For an SUV, this car hadles like a dream. It is black on black. I live in SW Florida and the Porsche replaced a black on black Cadillac SRX that I drove for eight years. The SRX was never too hot upon entry, even in summer and cooled down very quickly. The Cayenne is unbeleivably hot upon entry and takes four times longer to cool down on a summer day. I have never been in a car of any make or color that gets so hot. The reason is because the ventilation completely closes when the car is off. Good for northern Europe. Bad for south Florida. The gps works but it is difficult to determine which route to select. It often gets you off the highway much too early. I prefer my iPhone for navigation. Update: I recently had a rodent chew through a wire on the airbag system. The ONLY repair Porsche would perform was a total rewire of the ENTIRE vehicle which meant completely deconstructing the entire interior and most of the car at a cost of over $25,000. The extended warranty would not cover it. I took it to a classic car electrician who fixed it for $300. Still I like car and will continue to drive until the extended warranty is up.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne
Related Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner