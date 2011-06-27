  1. Home
Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews

DieselNice but...

BillR, 04/14/2016
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
This is the 3.0 Diesel. Bought new Aug 2014 4 weeks later left me stranded 150 miles from home (bad computer connector) Terrible and expensive dealer service. I've had it to 3 different dealers, all pretty much the same. $300. for an oil change, $300 for wheel alignment. Porsche requires oil changes every 5,000 miles but Audi requires oil changes every 10,000 mile on the same engine which Audi makes. My Cayenne has the Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS). The system has great features but are dangerous on hilly terrain. The headlights have a sharp cutoff at the top of the beam so when you approach a hill, you can't see beyond the base of the hill. I drive in an area with a lot of wildlife and I have to drive slowly, that's not what I bought a Porsche for. Dealer says the lights are per factory specs and they can't do anything about them. Porsche refuses to do anything. Another issue Porsche refuses to do anything about, the speedometer reads high, between 6% and 8%. The dealers tell me all Cayennes read the same as mine. Quite a scam, people think they are getting much better gas mileage and everyone gets shorted on their warranty (odometer shows over 50,000 miles but you actually only have 47,000 miles. On the plus side, it rides and handles great and has the best seats I've ever had. It pulls my 6,000+ pound boat with ease. Mileage on the diesel is great (I get around 30 mpg highway factoring in the odometer error but $600. in oil changes in 10,000 miles more than negates the advantage over the gas engine. They have not corrected the pollution issue with my diesel yet so I don't know what affect it will have on my mileage or use of adblue. Update, they have performed the Diesel fix to make the vehicle compliant with emission standards. The engine still runs well but the transmission is not as responsive as it was so you don't get the instant surge of power as before. The vehicle has been 100% reliable since it stranded me a month after purchase. Porsche still refuses to do anything about the unsafe headlights and the grossly inaccurate odometer and speedometer. Porsche got caught in one scam (Dieselgate) but is still getting away with the inaccurate speedometers and odometers so people think they are going faster and getting better mileage than they really are.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Treat yourself to the best!

Dale1usa, 04/29/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
The Cayenne S with the 400 HP V8 is hard to find. It has much more power than the V6 and is only 1 mpg less than the V6!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
One of the best

GP, 02/08/2017
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I've owned a few luxury SUV's but I have always felt they were lacking in one area or another. Be it reliability or overall features and style. I can't complain with the Porsche. What I consider flaws or poor design are so insignificant overall that I can't be bothered writing about it. This is a magnificent machine with incredible pedigree and quality. If you are on the fence about purchasing one just simply walk into the dealership and open and close the door. You will instantly feel how well built this vehicle is. The performance is great and the comfort of the seats is beyond anything I have ever owned. If you can stretch the budget to afford one then you are in for a real treat!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2014 Porsche Cayenne

Cheryl Anderson, 11/13/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fast, responsive luxury - awkward Navigation...

jim, 07/10/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
...Too hot in summer. For an SUV, this car hadles like a dream. It is black on black. I live in SW Florida and the Porsche replaced a black on black Cadillac SRX that I drove for eight years. The SRX was never too hot upon entry, even in summer and cooled down very quickly. The Cayenne is unbeleivably hot upon entry and takes four times longer to cool down on a summer day. I have never been in a car of any make or color that gets so hot. The reason is because the ventilation completely closes when the car is off. Good for northern Europe. Bad for south Florida. The gps works but it is difficult to determine which route to select. It often gets you off the highway much too early. I prefer my iPhone for navigation. Update: I recently had a rodent chew through a wire on the airbag system. The ONLY repair Porsche would perform was a total rewire of the ENTIRE vehicle which meant completely deconstructing the entire interior and most of the car at a cost of over $25,000. The extended warranty would not cover it. I took it to a classic car electrician who fixed it for $300. Still I like car and will continue to drive until the extended warranty is up.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
