Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)528.0/633.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Torque428 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Extended LED Comfort Lighting Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
SportDesign Package w/Side Skirtsyes
Bose Audio Packageyes
Light Comfort Package w/Memory Packageyes
SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirtsyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Smoker Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,900
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,900
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Seats w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Extended Leather Interior Packageyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Moduleyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Standard Interioryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Ski Bagyes
Roof Liner in Alcantarayes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Door Lever Surround and Rear Ashtray in Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Guards Redyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Column in Leatheryes
Compass Display on Instrument Panelyes
Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Display Surround in Leatheryes
Gear Selector Trim in Aluminumyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Porsche Crest on Front Headrestsyes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Seat Centers in Deviating Coloryes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Leather Interioryes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrestsyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/HD Radio Receiveryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
CDR Plusyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Natural Leatheryes
Walnut Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Gear Shift Paddlesyes
Grab Handles in Natural Oliveyes
Online Servicesyes
Grab Handles in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Cognacyes
Cargo Managementyes
Walnut Interior Packageyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Compass Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Umberyes
Compass Dial in Guards Redyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Interior Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Seats Front and Rearyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Front Seat Console Trim in Leatheryes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Grab Handles in Walnutyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Rear-view Mirror in Leatheryes
Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Walnutyes
Grab Handles in Anthracite Birchyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Whiteyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock in Luxor Beigeyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Extended Grab Handles Package in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Ventilation Frontyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Carbon Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room67.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Roof Rails in Matte Aluminum Finish including Roof Transport Systemyes
Front Air Intakes Paintedyes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Reversing Camera w/ParkAssist System Front and Rearyes
5mm Wheel Spacer, Front and Rearyes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
Heated Windscreen for Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Wheel Arch Extension in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Package in High-Gloss Blackyes
Wheel Hub Cover w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Extended Exterior Package Painted in Black (High-Gloss Finish)yes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyes
18" Cayenne Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Arch Extensionsyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyes
Roof Spoiler Separation Edge Paintedyes
17mm Rear Axle Wheel Spacersyes
Running Boardsyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheel Arch Extensions w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyes
Automatically Dimming Rear View Mirrors with Memory Packageyes
Heated Windscreenyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate in Frontyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted w/Arch Extensionyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Roof Rails in Matte Aluminum Finishyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
LED Rear Lights Tinted Blackyes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Side Rear-View Mirrors Paintedyes
Summer Performance Tires for 18" Wheelsyes
Sport Exhaust Tailpipesyes
21" 911 Turbo II Wheels w/Arch Extensionsyes
Panorama Roof Systemyes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
19" Cayenne Turbo Wheelsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates in Front and Rearyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4938 lbs.
Gross weight6415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1477 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length190.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.8 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Exterior Colors
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Umber Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carmine Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Umber, leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Carrera Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
inflatable spare tireyes
255/55R18 110V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
