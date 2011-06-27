Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cayenne SUV
GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,035*
Total Cash Price
$30,770
S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,035*
Total Cash Price
$30,770
Diesel Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,125*
Total Cash Price
$26,651
Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,627*
Total Cash Price
$25,197
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,295*
Total Cash Price
$24,228
S Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,196*
Total Cash Price
$34,161
Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,694*
Total Cash Price
$35,615
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,362*
Total Cash Price
$34,646
Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,125*
Total Cash Price
$26,651
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cayenne SUV GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$1,420
|$123
|$4,265
|$781
|$4,098
|$10,687
|Repairs
|$2,621
|$2,803
|$3,021
|$3,254
|$3,501
|$15,201
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,666
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,900
|Financing
|$1,655
|$1,331
|$986
|$616
|$222
|$4,809
|Depreciation
|$7,372
|$3,484
|$3,063
|$2,717
|$2,437
|$19,073
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,947
|$12,139
|$15,862
|$12,028
|$15,058
|$74,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cayenne SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$1,420
|$123
|$4,265
|$781
|$4,098
|$10,687
|Repairs
|$2,621
|$2,803
|$3,021
|$3,254
|$3,501
|$15,201
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,666
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,900
|Financing
|$1,655
|$1,331
|$986
|$616
|$222
|$4,809
|Depreciation
|$7,372
|$3,484
|$3,063
|$2,717
|$2,437
|$19,073
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,947
|$12,139
|$15,862
|$12,028
|$15,058
|$74,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cayenne SUV Diesel Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$4,998
|Maintenance
|$1,230
|$107
|$3,694
|$677
|$3,550
|$9,257
|Repairs
|$2,270
|$2,428
|$2,617
|$2,818
|$3,033
|$13,166
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,443
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,646
|Financing
|$1,433
|$1,153
|$854
|$534
|$193
|$4,166
|Depreciation
|$6,386
|$3,017
|$2,653
|$2,353
|$2,111
|$16,520
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,411
|$10,514
|$13,739
|$10,418
|$13,043
|$64,125
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cayenne SUV Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$4,726
|Maintenance
|$1,163
|$101
|$3,492
|$640
|$3,356
|$8,752
|Repairs
|$2,147
|$2,295
|$2,474
|$2,664
|$2,867
|$12,448
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,364
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,556
|Financing
|$1,355
|$1,090
|$807
|$504
|$182
|$3,938
|Depreciation
|$6,037
|$2,853
|$2,508
|$2,225
|$1,996
|$15,619
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,516
|$9,940
|$12,990
|$9,850
|$12,331
|$60,627
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cayenne SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,544
|Maintenance
|$1,118
|$97
|$3,358
|$615
|$3,227
|$8,415
|Repairs
|$2,064
|$2,207
|$2,379
|$2,562
|$2,757
|$11,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,312
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,496
|Financing
|$1,303
|$1,048
|$776
|$485
|$175
|$3,787
|Depreciation
|$5,805
|$2,743
|$2,412
|$2,139
|$1,919
|$15,018
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,919
|$9,558
|$12,490
|$9,471
|$11,857
|$58,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cayenne SUV S Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,207
|$1,244
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$6,407
|Maintenance
|$1,576
|$137
|$4,735
|$867
|$4,550
|$11,865
|Repairs
|$2,910
|$3,112
|$3,354
|$3,612
|$3,887
|$16,876
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,850
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,109
|Financing
|$1,837
|$1,478
|$1,094
|$684
|$247
|$5,340
|Depreciation
|$8,185
|$3,868
|$3,401
|$3,016
|$2,706
|$21,175
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,036
|$13,477
|$17,611
|$13,354
|$16,718
|$82,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cayenne SUV Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,258
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$6,680
|Maintenance
|$1,643
|$143
|$4,936
|$904
|$4,744
|$12,370
|Repairs
|$3,034
|$3,244
|$3,497
|$3,766
|$4,053
|$17,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,929
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,199
|Financing
|$1,915
|$1,541
|$1,141
|$713
|$257
|$5,567
|Depreciation
|$8,533
|$4,032
|$3,546
|$3,144
|$2,821
|$22,076
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,931
|$14,050
|$18,360
|$13,922
|$17,430
|$85,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cayenne SUV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,498
|Maintenance
|$1,599
|$139
|$4,802
|$879
|$4,615
|$12,033
|Repairs
|$2,952
|$3,156
|$3,402
|$3,664
|$3,943
|$17,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,876
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,139
|Financing
|$1,863
|$1,499
|$1,110
|$694
|$250
|$5,415
|Depreciation
|$8,301
|$3,922
|$3,449
|$3,059
|$2,744
|$21,476
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,334
|$13,668
|$17,861
|$13,544
|$16,956
|$83,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cayenne SUV Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$4,998
|Maintenance
|$1,230
|$107
|$3,694
|$677
|$3,550
|$9,257
|Repairs
|$2,270
|$2,428
|$2,617
|$2,818
|$3,033
|$13,166
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,443
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,646
|Financing
|$1,433
|$1,153
|$854
|$534
|$193
|$4,166
|Depreciation
|$6,386
|$3,017
|$2,653
|$2,353
|$2,111
|$16,520
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,411
|$10,514
|$13,739
|$10,418
|$13,043
|$64,125
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Cayenne
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Porsche Cayenne in Virginia is:not available
