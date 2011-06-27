  1. Home
Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.8/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Driver Memory Packageyes
Adaptive Sports Seats with Comfort Memory Packageyes
Smoker Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
Extended LED Comfort Lighting Packageyes
Light Comfort Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
SportDesign Package w/Side Skirtsyes
Bose Audio Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
SportDesign Package without Side Skirtsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,850
100 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,850
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logotype and Leather Surroundyes
Decorative Stitching in Deviating Color - Seatsyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Moduleyes
Outer Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steel w/Model Designationyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Packageyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Selector Leveryes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Partial Leatheryes
Ski Bagyes
Seat Belts in Titanium Blueyes
Roof Liner in Alcantarayes
Rearview Mirror in Leatheryes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Compass Instrument Dial Luxor Beigeyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Compass Display on Instrument Panelyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Door Handle and Ashtray Surround in Leatheryes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel Rim in Alcantara w/Gear Shift Paddlesyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Anthracite Birchyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Porsche Crest on Front Headrestsyes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Full Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Seat Centers in Deviating Coloryes
Porsche Communication Management Display Surround Paintedyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrestsyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/HD Radio Receiveryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Voice Controlyes
Walnut Interior Package including Selector Leveryes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Natural Leatheryes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Armrests in Deviating Coloryes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Decorative Stitching in a Contrasting Coloryes
Extended Dashboard Trim Interior Package in Leatheryes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Belts in Cognacyes
Cargo Managementyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Walnut Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Umberyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Specific Logoyes
Interior Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Front Seat Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Heated Seats Front and Rearyes
Compass Instrument Dial Whiteyes
Compass Instrument Dial Guards Redyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Key Pouch in Leatheryes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Decorative Stitching in Deviating Color - Base Packageyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Walnutyes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Selector Leveryes
Porsche Communication Management Display Surround in Leatheryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Selector Leveryes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Walnutyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Natural Oliveyes
Carbon Interior Package including Selector Leveryes
Seat Ventilation Frontyes
Tiptronic S Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Interior Package Yachting Mahoganyyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Car Key Paintedyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Reversing Camera w/ParkAssist System Front and Rearyes
Front Air Intakes Paintedyes
Heated Windscreen for Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
Wheel Arch Extension in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Package in High-Gloss Blackyes
Wheel Hub Cover w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Wheel Spacers at Front and Rear Axle, 5mmyes
Aluminum-Clad Rocker Panelsyes
Automatically Dimming Outside and Inside Rear View Mirrors with Comfort or Driver Memory Packageyes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyes
Moonroofyes
Extended Exterior Package Painted in Black (High-Gloss Finish)yes
18" Cayenne Wheelsyes
Roof Spoiler Separation Edge Paintedyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Arch Extensionsyes
17mm Rear Axle Wheel Spacersyes
18" Cayenne S III Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Wheel Arch Extensions w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyes
Heated Windscreenyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate in Frontyes
Roof Transport System, Rails and Moldings with Matte Aluminum-Look Finishyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Roof Transport System, Rails and Moldings w/Black Finishyes
LED Rear Lights Tinted Blackyes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Summer Performance Tires for 18" Wheelsyes
Sport Exhaust Tailpipesyes
Side Rear-View Mirrors Paintedyes
Automatically Dimming Outside and Inside Rearview Mirrorsyes
21" 911 Turbo II Wheels w/Arch Extensionsyes
Panorama Roof Systemyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheel Painted w/Arch Extensionyes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
19" Cayenne Turbo Wheelsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Roof Rails and Moldings w/Matte Aluminum-Look Finishyes
Roof Rails and Molding w/Black Finishyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates in Front and Rearyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4475 lbs.
Gross weight6173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1698 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length190.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Umber Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Auburn Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Umber, leather
  • Black/Titanium Blue, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,850
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
255/55R18 110V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
