  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,850
See Cayenne Inventory
Starting MSRP
$65,850
See Cayenne Inventory
Starting MSRP
$82,050
See Cayenne Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG191817
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg16/22 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.8/607.2 mi.422.4/580.8 mi.396.0/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG191817
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm369 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm380 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l4.8 l4.8 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6300 rpm400 hp @ 6500 rpm420 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.39.1 ft.39.1 ft.
Valves243232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Driver Memory Packageyesnono
Adaptive Sports Seats with Comfort Memory Packageyesyesyes
Smoker Packageyesyesyes
Convenience Packageyesyesno
Extended LED Comfort Lighting Packageyesyesyes
Light Comfort Packageyesnono
Premium Packageyesyesno
SportDesign Package w/Side Skirtsyesyesno
Bose Audio Packageyesyesno
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Premium Package Plusyesyesno
SportDesign Package without Side Skirtsyesyesno
Cayenne GTS Interior Package - Peridotnonoyes
Cayenne GTS Interior Package - Carmine Rednonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
100 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Sun Visors in Leatheryesyesyes
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logotype and Leather Surroundyesyesyes
Decorative Stitching in Deviating Color - Seatsyesyesyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Moduleyesyesyes
Outer Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steel w/Model Designationyesnono
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Interior Package Paintedyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Carbon Interior Packageyesyesyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Selector Leveryesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Partial Leatheryesnono
Ski Bagyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Titanium Blueyesyesyes
Roof Liner in Alcantarayesyesno
Rearview Mirror in Leatheryesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Compass Instrument Dial Luxor Beigeyesyesno
Natural Olive Interior Packageyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyesyes
6-Disc CD Changeryesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Compass Display on Instrument Panelyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyesyesyes
Door Handle and Ashtray Surround in Leatheryesyesyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel Rim in Alcantara w/Gear Shift Paddlesyesyesyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Anthracite Birchyesyesyes
Electronic Logbookyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Front Headrestsyesyesyes
Porsche Entry and Driveyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Full Leatheryesyesno
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesyesyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyesyesyes
Seat Centers in Deviating Coloryesyesyes
Porsche Communication Management Display Surround Paintedyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrestsyesyesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/HD Radio Receiveryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyesyesyes
Voice Controlyesyesyes
Walnut Interior Package including Selector Leveryesyesyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Natural Leatheryesyesno
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyesyesyes
Armrests in Deviating Coloryesyesyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Decorative Stitching in a Contrasting Coloryesyesyes
Extended Dashboard Trim Interior Package in Leatheryesyesyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Cognacyesyesyes
Cargo Managementyesyesyes
Telephone Moduleyesyesyes
Walnut Interior Packageyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Umberyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Specific Logoyesyesyes
Interior Grab Handles in Leatheryesyesyes
Front Seat Console Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyesyes
Heated Seats Front and Rearyesyesyes
Compass Instrument Dial Whiteyesyesno
Compass Instrument Dial Guards Redyesyesno
Bose Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyesyesno
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
HD Radio Receiveryesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Decorative Stitching in Deviating Color - Base Packageyesyesyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Yachting Mahoganyyesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyesyesno
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Walnutyesyesyes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Selector Leveryesyesyes
Porsche Communication Management Display Surround in Leatheryesyesyes
Heated Front Seatsyesyesyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Selector Leveryesyesyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyesyesyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Walnutyesyesyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Natural Oliveyesyesyes
Carbon Interior Package including Selector Leveryesyesyes
Seat Ventilation Frontyesyesyes
Tiptronic S Gear Selector in Aluminumyesyesyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyesyesyes
Interior Package Yachting Mahoganyyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyesyesyes
Car Key Paintedyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Standard Leathernoyesno
Interior Package Black High-Glossnonoyes
Multi-function Steering Wheelnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Front leg roomno67.1 in.67.1 in.
sport front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyesyesyes
Reversing Camera w/ParkAssist System Front and Rearyesyesyes
Front Air Intakes Paintedyesyesyes
Heated Windscreen for Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyesyesyes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyesyesyes
Wheel Arch Extension in Exterior Coloryesyesno
Exterior Package in High-Gloss Blackyesyesno
Wheel Hub Cover w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Wheel Spacers at Front and Rear Axle, 5mmyesyesyes
Aluminum-Clad Rocker Panelsyesyesno
Automatically Dimming Outside and Inside Rear View Mirrors with Comfort or Driver Memory Packageyesyesyes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyesyesno
Moonroofyesnono
Extended Exterior Package Painted in Black (High-Gloss Finish)yesyesyes
18" Cayenne Wheelsyesyesyes
Roof Spoiler Separation Edge Paintedyesyesno
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyesyesyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Arch Extensionsyesyesyes
17mm Rear Axle Wheel Spacersyesyesno
18" Cayenne S III Wheelsyesyesyes
Running Boardsyesyesno
Wheel Arch Extensions w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyesyesno
Heated Windscreenyesyesyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate in Frontyesyesno
Roof Transport System, Rails and Moldings with Matte Aluminum-Look Finishyesyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesno
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyesyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyesyesyes
Roof Transport System, Rails and Moldings w/Black Finishyesyesyes
LED Rear Lights Tinted Blackyesyesno
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyesyesyes
Summer Performance Tires for 18" Wheelsyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust Tailpipesyesyesno
Side Rear-View Mirrors Paintedyesyesyes
Automatically Dimming Outside and Inside Rearview Mirrorsyesnono
21" 911 Turbo II Wheels w/Arch Extensionsyesyesyes
Panorama Roof Systemyesyesyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheel Painted w/Arch Extensionyesyesyes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyesyesyes
19" Cayenne Turbo Wheelsyesyesyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Roof Rails and Moldings w/Matte Aluminum-Look Finishyesyesno
Roof Rails and Molding w/Black Finishyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates in Front and Rearyesyesno
20" Collapsible Spare Tirenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Front track65.2 in.65.2 in.65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.9 cu.ft.62.9 cu.ft.62.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4475 lbs.4553 lbs.4597 lbs.
Gross weight6173 lbs.6261 lbs.6261 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.23.7 cu.ft.23.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.37 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees26.0 degrees24.8 degrees
Maximum payload1698 lbs.1709 lbs.1664 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees24.5 degrees24.0 degrees
Length190.8 in.190.8 in.190.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.7716 lbs.7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.5 in.8.0 in.
Height67.4 in.66.9 in.66.3 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.114.0 in.114.0 in.
Width76.3 in.76.3 in.76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Umber Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Auburn Metallic
  • White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Umber Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Auburn Metallic
  • White
  • Peridot Metallic
  • White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Umber Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Auburn Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Umber, leather
  • Black/Titanium Blue, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Umber, leather
  • Black/Titanium Blue, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Titanium Blue, premium leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Umber, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Peridot Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Platinum Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
255/55R18 110V tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
275/45R20 tiresnonoyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Starting MSRP
$65,850
Starting MSRP
$82,050
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Cayenne InventorySee Cayenne InventorySee Cayenne Inventory

Related Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles